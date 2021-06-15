The Fund for Women (FFW) at the Delaware Community Foundation recently announced the nonprofit recipients for its 2021 grant cycle. Since 1994, the FFW has awarded 376 grants totaling more than $3.2 million to nonprofits serving women and girls in Delaware. The FFW’s one-year grant offers organizations an opportunity to obtain seed money for innovative, creative programming or funding to continue or expand programs where effectiveness has been demonstrated.
For the 2021 grant cycle, the FFW has awarded $209,998 to 15 nonprofits. The agencies listed will utilize the grant funding for critical projects related to housing, healthcare, career training and education programs. Grants were awarded in a virtual, live webinar on June 8. The presentation can be viewed at fundforwomende.com and on the FFW Facebook (@DelawareFFW) and Instagram (@fundforwomen).
Awards went to:
• Boys & Girls Club of Delaware, $15,000 — statewide — Girls on the Run at the Boys & Girls Club, provides GOTR teams and programming for five clubs statewide during 2021.
• Catholic Charities, Diocese of Wilmington, $15,000 — statewide — developing life skills to enable young mothers to overcome poverty and homelessness at Bayard House.
• CHILD Inc., $15,000 — statewide — permanent, safe, affordable housing for nine victims of intimate partner violence and their 12 children.
• Culture Restoration Project Inc., $10,898 — New Castle — Poetry, Prose & Power, a trauma-informed series of creative writing and life coaching workshops that is a culturally competent, therapeutic, self-affirming outlet for young girls ages 13-17 in Wilmington.
• Delaware Center for Justice, $15,000 — statewide — Community Reintegration Services Program (CRSP) will provide 125 women throughout the state with evidence-based case management strategies and other crucial services that foster successful re-entry.
• Delaware College Scholars, $15,000 — statewide — Allows first-generation college access to expand and hire additional summer faculty to support the summer residence portion of their college preparatory and persistence program.
• Delaware Technical & Community College Educational Foundation 866, $15,000 — Kent — Workforce Development Certified Nursing Assistant Scholarships provides six women a scholarship covering tuition, books, uniforms, equipment and additional costs to Delaware Tech’s Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Program.
• Fresh Start Scholarship Foundation, $15,000 — statewide — Partial funding for nine young women of the Class of 2021-2022 with financial and emotional support to advance their education.
• Jewish Family Services of Delaware, $14,500 — statewide — Maternal Mental Health Program JFS will partner with Nemours duPont Hospital for Children (Nemours) to increase the specialized capacity of Delaware’s behavioral health workforce to treat perinatal loss and perinatal/postnatal depression among Delaware’s women.
• NCALL Research, Inc., $15,000 — statewide — A New Vision: NCALL Financial Education Program for Single Mothers in Need Across Delaware will provide 100 low- to moderate-income single mothers in Delaware with tools and resources to build financial stability through a 12-week intensive program.
• Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, $15,000 — statewide — Housing and support services for Delaware mothers with infants receiving care in Neo-Natal Intensive Care Units at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington and Christiana Hospital in Newark.
• STEHM, Inc., $4,600 — New Castle — Financial Independence Program provides women experiencing homelessness with core money management skills by attending one-on-one and group workshops to manage their finances to gain the confidence they need to independently care for themselves and their children long-term.
• The Way Home, $15,000 — New Castle/Sussex — WHOLE (Women Having Opportunities 2 Leverage Employment) provides 100 incarcerated women prior to release with an innovative, interactive, gender-responsive and trauma informed cognitive behavioral transformation course and workforce development training grounded in cognitive-behavioral skills necessary for successful employment.
• Ubuntu Black Family Wellness Collective, $15,000 — New Castle — Centering Black Mothers for Birth Equity Project; Empowering Black Mothers, Empowering Black Doulas This will be a pilot doula project that will provide the value-added benefit of doula care addressing the Black woman pay gap experienced by Black community doulas.
• YMCA of Delaware, $15,000 — Sussex — Sussex Family YMCA Teen Workforce Development Program provides a new effort in Sussex County designed to provide teen girls with education and experience for their first job.