The Fund for Women (FFW) At the Delaware Community Foundation has begun accepting applications for its 2023 grants cycle. All Delaware nonprofit agencies with programs benefiting women and girls are welcome to apply.
The FFW accepts applications from nonprofit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organizations for programs that address the needs and enhance the worth and potential of women and girls in Delaware by helping them to lead productive, self-sufficient lives. The FFW’s one-year grant offers organizations an opportunity to obtain seed money for innovative, creative programming or funding to continue or expand programs where effectiveness has been demonstrated. Grants will not be awarded to individuals.
Completed applications should be submitted online by Jan. 31. The link to the application is at www.fundforwomende.com/grants/. Only online applications will be accepted.
The FFW hosted two grant application workshops to assist organizations in preparing their applications. Attending the workshop was optional and will not affect the grant awards. To view the grant workshop recording and presentation, as well as the 2023 grant rubric, visit www.fundforwomende.com/grants.