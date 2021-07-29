More than 600 acres of land in Berlin, Md., that was being considered for commercial and residential development by Carl M. Freeman Companies will instead be transferred to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for use by the public, as recreational and green space. It is expected to be available by next year.
The Freeman Companies announced the transferal this week, stating that the 673-acre parcel — the former Bay Club golf course — plus an adjacent farm that Freeman was going to develop, will now fulfill the company’s philosophy “to create places that enrich lives.”
Structures and golf cart paths will be removed from the former a 36-hole golf course west of the town of Berlin, and the property will be managed by the Maryland Forest Service and Chesapeake Forest Lands.
“We are always hyper-focused on quality of life for the people in and around our communities, and we’re delighted to make it possible for the residents of Berlin, Worcester County and the state of Maryland to enjoy this unique natural asset,” Michelle Freeman, CEO of the company, said.
Her company, she said, has “a solid, verifiable history of being outstanding stewards of the environment.”
“We are consistently working with many different preservation groups, such as the Center for the Inland Bays and Sussex County Land Trust and have preserved hundreds of acres of wetlands over the years. This is going to be something families in the Berlin and Ocean City areas will enjoy for years to come, with an opportunity to immerse themselves into nature,” she stated.
Jeff Evans, director of marketing for the company, said he is excited about the plan.
“It’s always our priority to provide outdoor recreation in all our communities, and helping the town of Berlin and Worcester County create a new area for outdoor recreation has been exceptionally rewarding,” he said.
At a Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission hearing on July 8, commissioners heard dozens of opponents object to Freeman’s proposal to build a 70-room hotel and 8,500-square-foot restaurant on 9.2 acres near Lighthouse Road west of Fenwick Island, near Treasure Beach RV Park & Campground and Papa Grande’s and Catch 24 restaurants.
During the hearing, one woman strongly spoke against the development and suggested Michelle Freeman post a sign on the property announcing the company had decided to leave it in its natural state and preserve it.
“Wouldn’t that be wonderful? Everybody knows how important that land is,” the woman said.
“That’s a terrific idea, probably the best idea I’ve heard,” another objector said.
This week, after learning of Freeman’s plan to donate the Berlin land, Samantha Danaher, co-founder of the Fenwick Protection Project, whose members strongly oppose the hotel and restaurant, said Worcester County has “much stricter zoning, so the dense housing developments approved by the Sussex County Council that Freeman has built in Delaware are not allowed in Maryland.”
“Freeman has no choice but to turn the property over to the state or sell it, because they are not allowed to develop on that land like they would be able to in Delaware. This press release conveniently comes the day before Freeman is trying to get County Council approval for building a hotel on an environmentally sensitive area that has garnered no public support, and P&Z has recommended that it be denied,” she said, noting the 2-2 P&Z vote that failed to garner a majority for recommending approval of the project.
At the Tuesday, July 27, Sussex County Council meeting, council members were expected to decide whether to approve the project.
“Worcester County is fortunate to have zoning laws in place to protect their land, as well as the quality of life of its community members. Elected officials in eastern Sussex County have failed to stop the overdevelopment of this area and are rapidly ruining taxpayers’ quality of life, choosing instead to work with developers rather than the constituents they are elected to represent,” Danaher said.
But Evans said this week, “The Bay Club agreement with the State of Maryland has been in the works for the past year and has no involvement with the proposed hotel on Route 54. Several options were looked at for the Bay Club property, including a single-family home community and even a campground.”
The new nature area will be the closest inland preserve to the Ocean City, Md., area. The Maryland Board of Public Works, which recommended the sale’s approval, has said the land — a mix of forests, fields and the former golf club fairways — will be reforested with native trees to maximize hunting and recreational activities while protecting water quality, according to Freeman representatives.
Freeman purchased the Bay Club and the adjacent farm in the late 1990s.