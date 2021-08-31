The Carl M. Freeman Foundation has committed to a $50,000 contribution to the Nanticoke Indian Association. The funds will go toward the renovation of the Nanticoke Indian Cultural Community Center, scheduled to begin in 2022. The initiative is part of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation’s ongoing commitment to support Sussex County nonprofit organizations, representatives said.
“It is important to bring our community together to keep our heritage alive and thriving. We are looking forward to having a space that allows our community to gather and serves as a place where we can expand our community beyond our tribal members,” said Chief Natosha Carmine. “We are grateful to the Carl M. Freeman Foundation for their support in the Cultural Community Center to have space to expand our programs and impact.”
The Nanticoke Indian Museum, once a two-room schoolhouse, sits on John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) in Millsboro. The museum offers an introduction to the history of the Nanticoke tribe and its unique local traditions. The Nanticoke Indian Center, located nearby the museum, is a focal point for the tribe. The association is currently raising funds to renovate and improve the facilities.
“The Nanticoke Indians are a critical part of our region’s history, and we are happy to be a part of the Nanticoke tribe’s increased efforts to strengthen their community and bring more of their culture into the public eye,” said Michelle Freeman, president and chair of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation. Visit carlmfreemanfoundation.org for more information about the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.
The Nanticoke Indian Association’s mission is to preserve the existence of the Nanticoke tribe as the descendants of an aboriginal, indigenous society, through conservation, education and cultural-awareness programs. Visit nanticokeindians.org for more information about the Nanticoke Indian Association.