Representatives of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation present their commitment to a $50,000 donation to the Nanticoke capital campaign, to representatives of the tribe. Pictured, from left, are Nick Freeman of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, Chief Natosha Carmine of the Nanticoke Indian Association, Michelle Freeman of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, Avery Johnson of the Nanticoke Indian Association and Patti Grimes of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.