A section of Fred Hudson Road near Ocean View has been striped to prohibit passing, pleasing Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commissioner Bruce Mears, who brought the matter to the attention of state Sen. Gerald Hocker in March.
“I am very pleased. I am always grateful for everything Sen. Hocker does for us. This is just another example,” Mears said this week.
“DelDOT was in the area, with road construction ending for the summer. Recent projects needed to be painted, so they took care of Fred Hudson,” he said.
For the past few months, Mears said, he had been noticing more traffic in that area and was concerned about it continuing to be a passing zone.
“For the second time in a month, my girlfriend, Nancy, and I were heading toward the beach on Fred Hudson Road and we had to swerve over onto the shoulder to avoid somebody who was passing. That section is all a passing zone now. I went to my go-to guy, Sen. Hocker, and asked him to make that section no passing. They gave me a call and they said, ‘Believe it or not, DelDOT listened,’” Mears said in March.
Hocker responded, telling Mears he had noticed the problem, too, especially since he owns the adjacent G&E Hocker grocery store, and he contacted DelDOT.
“We got DelDOT’s attention,” Hocker later told the Coastal Point.
He received word that the striping would be changed to solid lines on the less than mile-long section of Fred Hudson Road from just east of the Salt Pond residential community to the first slight bend in the road, before the pedestrian crossing to the path to Fresh Pond.
DelDOT is also expected to work on extending the bike path to Route 1 — a process that involves planning and permitting near wetlands, Hocker noted.
“There is so much bike traffic and jogging traffic and pedestrian traffic on that road that they don’t need to be passing cars — especially with the crossover with the bike path,” he said, adding that DelDOT was also doing work for the entrance of the new development, and he hoped painting double stripes would be part of that work.
“I would love to see Fred Hudson widened in the future. You might not see four lanes, but they could put in a decent jogging path. These roads are not designed for joggers and bikers, but that is a very heavily used area,” Hocker said.