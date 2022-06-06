Frankford Police Chief Laurence Corrigan has told the Town Council that he plans to leave his position in mid-July, two and a half years after taking the position and restarting the town’s police department, which had been shuttered for about three years.
Town Council President Greg Welch announced Corrigan’s decision during the Monday, June 6 Town Council meeting, following Corrigan’s monthly report on the police department’s activities.
Corrigan, 61, said he had not submitted his resignation in writing as of Monday evening. He and Welch confirmed that he has had discussions with town officials recently during which he informed them of his intention to leave.
“We’ve known about it for a while,” Welch said. “He’s told us his inclination to” resign, he said. “That’s what he feels he needs to do.”
Corrigan said he has not finalized his employment plans for after he leaves the Frankford post, but said “I’d really like to take some time off,” a luxury he has not had since taking leadership of – and rebuilding -- the Frankford Police Department.
Welch said Monday afternoon that the town’s relationship with Corrigan remains “amicable” and added “there’s no hard feelings” between the chief and the Town Council. He confirmed that the chief was concerned about leaving the department, which has expanded to include three part-time officers since his arrival in December 2019, without a supervisor.
“He is still our active police chief,” Welch said Monday afternoon. “He’s trying to help us make the transition.”
Welch said the town has posted the job opening on DELJIS, the state law enforcement web portal, and has received three applications.
“I think it is time to announce that you are resigning,” Welch said to Corrigan after his monthly police department report, to which Corrigan quietly responded “yes, sir.”
“We appreciate everything you’ve put into the town and the hard work that you still do,” Welch said after the announcement. “We appreciate you helping us through this transition period.”
Corrigan said during his report that the department “which we started basically from scratch” is “still moving forward with a lot of programs here and I think for a less-than-three-year-old agency we’ve made remarkable strides to that end.
“It’s been an honor to serve here, and you’ll get 100 percent up till my last minute here,” Corrigan said.
For more coverage of Corrigan’s departure as he looks back on nearly 40 years in law enforcement, see the June 10 print and online editions of the Coastal Point.