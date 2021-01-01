By Susan Canfora
One more Sussex County resident has died from the coronavirus, plus an additional two from New Castle County and one from Kent County, bringing the statewide number of deaths to 930, state healthcare officials announced on Friday, Jan. 1.
The most recent victims ranged from 72 to 89 years old with four having underlying health conditions and one being a resident of a long-term care facility.
A total of 412 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday, with 58 critical. There were 624 new cases reported on the www.delaware.gov Website.
Of the those who have died so far, 500 were residents of long-term care facilities and 298 were from Sussex County, 464 from New Castle County and 168 from Kent County.
Among them, 475 were women -- with 151 from Sussex County, 237 from New Castle County and 87 from Kent County – and 455 were men, -- with 147 from Sussex County, 227 from New Castle County and 81 from Kent County.
There have been 58,064 cases of the coronavirus statewide, with 15,166 in Sussex County, 33,433 in New Castle County and 9,329 in Kent County.
Statewide, 511,924 people have been tested, including 113,883 in Sussex County, 301,891 in New Castle County and 68,590 in Kent County. Among them, 453,860 received negative test results.