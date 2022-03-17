Homelessness, in communities such as Sussex County, is often so well-hidden that most people aren’t even aware it exists.
And yet, it does.
Statewide, there are more than 500 children sleeping in shelters or hotel rooms on any given night, according to Rita Landgraf, professor of health sciences and director of the University of Delaware’s Healthy Communities program.
Landgraf was one of four presenters in a forum titled “Homelessness: The Heart of the Matter,” hosted by the Sussex County League of Women Voters via Zoom on Thursday, March 10. Prior to joining the UD faculty, Landgraf served as Cabinet Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services under Gov. Jack Markell.
She said there are 120 families in Sussex County who are being housed in shelters. Delaware, she said, has the third-highest rate of homelessness in the nation, at 5.1 percent. Black women who are heads of households are the most likely to be homeless, and minority students are 2.15 times more likely to be homeless than their white counterparts.
One of the biggest factors in homelessness in Delaware, Landgraf said, is rent affordability. The average salary in Delaware is $37,000 a year. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment jumped 21 percent between 2019 and 2021, to an average of $1,100.
“We have multiple factors,” Landgraf said, that are causing people to be more vulnerable to homelessness. She suggested three things that would help to address the current issues:
• A thorough assessment of Delaware’s Rapid Rehousing programs, with the objective of increasing family placements in permanent housing;
• Continued hotel and motel voucher assistance to those with no other means of shelter; and
• Development of new affordable-housing resources.
Patricia Galu, vice president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, and a long-term key member of the Sussex Housing Group, addressed the question “How can we change the dynamics that lead to people becoming homeless?”
“They’re invisible,” Galu said of those experiencing homelessness, “but not to those of us that are trying to help.” They are invisible, she said, “unless you go to the encampments in Georgetown, or the back streets … in Ocean View.”
Galu said job loss is a huge factor in homelessness.
“It takes an extensive amount of time for people to recover” from job loss, she said. Lack of affordable housing, insufficient wages, lost income, medical and mental health issues, and domestic violence can all feed into homelessness, she said.
“Even a small loss in income makes a family make choices that can lead to depression,” she said, noting that as an often-overlooked cause of homelessness.
“I know a young lady who was taking care of her grandmother, who was in dialysis,” Galu said. Through St. Vincent de Paul and other organizations, the woman was able to get her grandmother on Medicaid, but that meant the young woman could no longer live with her. “She slept in her car for seven weeks, ’til she could find an apartment she could afford,” Galu said, but the apartment was not close to where her grandmother lived.
“These are not unusual situations,” Galu added. “They’re happening throughout Sussex County. You’re just not hearing about them.”
“I believe,” she said, “most people never dream it could happen to them. The question becomes ‘What do we do?’”
The key, Galu said, is communication between various government agencies, as well as community involvement, to solve a problem that is year-round, not just in the winter.
Judson Malone, co-founder and executive director of Springboard Collective, spoke about a project just in the beginning stages at Conley’s United Methodist Church in Lewes, in which “pallet shelters” would be built as temporary shelters.
The shelters would be individual sleeping cabins with electric, heat and air conditioning, Malone said. Bathrooms would be congregate — shared among residents. There would also be offices to provide services for the residents.
Malone said there are 63 pallet-shelter villages across the country. The Conley’s Church site would be the first on the East Coast. A total of 16 cabins are planned, which could house 20 adults and 20 children, he said.
There would be rules the residents would have to follow, including no alcohol, drugs or disruptive behavior, and residents would contribute to the maintenance of the village.
“The most transformative thing that happens” in a setting like the one planned at the church “is restorative sleep,” Malone said. “You can begin to get over that trauma of ‘where are you going to get a meal,’” he said.
Malone said the cabins would be an “interim waystation, to get out of encampments, to get out of sleeping in your car,” with the goal of working toward permanent housing. “Homelessness should be rare, brief and non-recurring,” he said.
The village would be staffed with a site manager and a community-engagement specialist, as well as safety monitors, janitors, a shuttle-bus driver and overnight security, as well as volunteers.
Susan Kent, executive director of the non-profit Better Homes of Seaford, and a board member of the Delaware Continuum of Care, emphasized the need for solutions to homelessness in Sussex County, where she said there are currently only 28 shelter beds available on a regular basis.
“The system is overwhelmed,” she said. “Delaware is a small state; we’re all connected. I think Delaware can lead the way in showing the rest of the country how to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring.”
Malone said “NIMBYism” — where residents want to see solutions to homelessness, but “not in my back yard” — is as common here as it is elsewhere. He urged residents to support projects such as the pallet village.
“Show up” when there are hearings on such projects, to support them, he said.
League of Women Voters of Sussex County President Sue Claire Harper said the Sussex County Council needs to implement measures included in the County’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan that would address homelessness.
“It’s really important that we include the County Council in this conversation,” she said. “The 2018 Comprehensive Plan has some really wonderful suggestions; however, none of those suggestions will see the light of day until the County Council passes an ordinance to say this must be done,” Harper said.