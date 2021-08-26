The observance of V-J Day, or “Victory over Japan Day,” on Sept. 2 has both a historical and a physical connection to Fort Miles, and the fort, located in Cape Henlopen State Park, will mark the day with a special observance again this year.
While many countries observe V-J Day on either Aug. 14 or 15, noting the initial announcement of the surrender of Japan, the United States has observed the surrender on Sept. 2, the date in 1945 when Japan officially surrendered aboard the U.S.S. Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II.
The day was officially declared V-J Day by President Harry S. Truman.
This year, Fort Miles will hold its V-J Day observance on Thursday, Sept. 2.
But the observance has another connection specific to the actual surrender. A 16-inch gun now located at the fort, near the spot where the ceremony will be held, actually came from the U.S.S. Missouri — the site of the signing of the surrender.
The gun, known as “Mighty Mo,” also gives a nod to the role of Fort Miles in the defense of the crucial entry to the Delaware Bay and ports to the north, as similar guns were used at the fort at that time.
Fort Miles’ V-J Day observance has a second purpose, according to Fort Miles Historical Association President Jeff DiBella.
“The second thing,” DiBella said, “is that it was the end of a war in which almost 900 Delawareans died.”
Part of the ceremony, as in years past, involves the reading of the names of 100 of those Delawareans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in World War II.
DiBella said visitors to the observance will also participate in the recitation of the “Pledge of Allegiance” and will hear the recitation of the speech given by Gen. Douglas MacArthur, supreme commander of the Allied Powers, on Sept. 2, 1945, at the surrender.
The annual V-J Day Celebration & Memorial Service will be held at Fort Miles on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., in the artillery park outside Battery 519. The museum will be closed during the service but will reopen immediately afterward.
The Fort Miles Museum & Historical Area are located within Cape Henlopen State Park, at 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes. For more information, call (302) 644-5007.