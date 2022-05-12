Joseph Marquez was being remembered this week as a pleasant young man who grew up in Millsboro and always wanted to be a soldier.
He realized that dream, but the 19-year-old was killed on April 25 during an Army training exercise at the Yakima Training Center in Washington state. He died after a single-vehicle accident that also injured two other soldiers.
Known for his smile and pronounced dimples that earned him the nickname “Dimps,” he was born in Salisbury, Md., on June 17, 2002, to Kristen M. Giordano and Alejandro Marquez, and enlisted in the U.S. Army on Jan. 11, 2021.
The family lived in Millsboro but later moved to Dover. At Sussex Technical High School, he studied carpentry.
In his obituary, the family stated he enjoyed laughing and spending time with his family and friends and was a music lover who was teaching himself to play guitar, as well as a baseball and football player and a hunter and fisherman who found solace at the beach.
“He was often referred by his friends as a momma’s boy, which he always took as a compliment because of his devotion to his mom and his desire to spend time with her. Joey was also a sports enthusiast rooting for the New York Yankees and New York Giants, as well as an athlete involved in the school’s baseball, football, track and soccer teams, and also played travel ball for the Bombers and Aces,” according to his obituary.
On April 26, Delmarva Aces, a sports blog, posted on Facebook, “It is with great sadness that we are announcing the passing of Joey Marquez.
“Joey Dimps was such a special human being — the exact replica of a player you’d want to coach and the boy you’d want to date your daughter. We have seen Joey grow as a boy to a man over the years, where he was leading the pack as an 11-year-old at our summer camp to being a responsible and mature member of the United States Army.
“Joey Bag O’Donuts had an electric smile and an aura about him that just made you want to smile, too. We remember a lot of stories about his great play on the field, ability to overcome adversity and want to be the best version of himself. He was a friend to many within our program and we will forever miss the young man that we grew to love. Rest in peace, Joey, we love you.”
According to a 7th Infantry Division news release, Marquez was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pf. Marquez. Blackhawk Squadron sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” Lt. Col. Michael Filanowski, commander of the 8th Squadron, 1st Calvary Regiment, stated.
The cause of the incident is under investigation, officials said.