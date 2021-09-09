The 13 U.S. Marines and servicemen and -women who lost their lives during the recent suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, will forever be remembered, thanks to the heartfelt donation of an American flag.
Serving as a reminder that our nation is indebted to the soldiers who perished during their peacekeeping operation, “Old Glory” proudly welcomes all residents in and visitors to the Windmill Woods condominium and single-family home community, located on Windmill Road in Ocean View.
The red-, white-and-blue 50-star flag, located at the entrance and exit to the 34-acre community, was donated by Windmill Woods residents Chuck and Bette Goodroe.
“We are proud to offer this flag as a reminder of what it stands for in our nation,” said Bette Goodroe. “Due to recent and tragic events overseas, the display of this flag takes on added importance as we mourn the passing of the 13 Marines and servicemembers. It also symbolizes our pride and gratification for the freedom that we enjoy.”
The flag, which was recently installed at Windmill Woods, had been displayed by the Goodroe family at their previous home in Alburgh, Vt., along Lake Champlain, less than a mile south of the U.S.-Canadian border.
“We are extremely gratified that our new community here in Ocean View has enthusiastically accepted this symbol of freedom and American pride,” said Chuck Goodroe. “We wanted to share our pride in the flag and everything that it represents with all of our neighbors.”
Chuck Scott, president the Windmill Woods board of directors, said the community is extremely appreciative that the flag is displayed so prominently. “This is a wonderful representation of our nation and our shared history, pride, principles and commitment,” said Scott “We are thankful to Chuck and Bette Goodroe for donating this flag and its 20-foot-high flagpole. By properly displaying this powerful symbol of everything we celebrate as Americans, we show our respect for what it represents to our society.”
Windmill Woods is a collection of 73 residential units tucked into a wooded setting on the south side of Windmill Drive between Route 26 and Burbage Road. Development of the community was completed in 2020 by Ryan Homes. The property is managed by Falls Church, Va.-based Legum & Norman.