The odds of Dale Jerns surviving sudden cardiac arrest after 19 minutes without a pulse — as his wife, daughter and EMTs feverishly continued CPR — are so small that his cardiologist, incredulous that he lived, suggested he play the lottery.
“I already won the lottery. This is the lottery. I’m here,” said the 57-year-old Fenwick Island resident, his voice strong and upbeat.
Jerns collapsed in mid-November last year after leaning over to take off his shoes so he could join his wife, Renee, and their then-15-year-old daughter, Addison, in their hot tub. A day earlier, the couple had gently told Addison about her mother’s breast cancer, and the three decided to relax together.
Jerns said he felt dizzy, and his wife, a director in the Indian River School District, advised him to sit down for a minute.
“He sat on the step, and he just collapsed on the pavement. I immediately told Addison to run in and get a cell phone and dial 911 while I started compressions; then she started the airway by doing mouth-to-mouth. We weren’t getting a pulse. In his case, there was a 1 percent chance that you make it into the ambulance and survive once you reach the hospital,” his wife said.
She and Addison continued CPR for 10 minutes, with Renee Jerns repeatedly telling her husband he wasn’t going to leave them, until emergency personnel arrived and told them not to stop CPR until they took over.
“When they started working on him, they made us leave the back yard, and they gave him a medication they inject to try to get him to wake up. They did it twice, but it did not work. They had to use the defibrillator several times. The EMTs said it was six times, when usually they can only get four charges on a battery,” she said.
“We were prepared to have them say he was gone. We were prepared. They forced us inside, and a state trooper came and said for us to walk away from the windows. I remember asking, ‘Are you here to tell me he’s dead?’ and he said, ‘I’m not the medical person to tell you that,’” Renee Jerns said.
Although EMTs felt no pulse, they persevered, especially after Jerns slightly moved his hand after one of the shocks. His survival, doctors later said, is likely due to having air pumped into his system constantly.
At TidalHealth in Salisbury, Md., doctors rushed to stabilize Jerns, as his wife, daughter and other worried family members waited in a small room. About two hours later, a nurse said they could see him. He was on a ventilator, unconscious, hard and cold to the touch.
“I think Addison expected to see Dad be at least awake. I remember looking at one of the PAs in the room. They were telling me about the ventilator, the medications they had him on. He was sedated. He was paralyzed until they knew everything else was stable. I remember looking at the other people in the room and saying, ‘What is the prognosis?’ The PA dropped his head and shook his head. ‘No.’ I don’t know if he meant, ‘No, I can’t tell you,’ but to me it was like, ‘No. He’s not going to make this,’” his wife said.
Her plan was to take her daughter home, then return to the hospital, but before she got back a nurse called and said, “You aren’t going to believe this.”
Remarkably, Dale Jerns had opened his eyes and was trying to lift the mask on the ventilator so he could ask what had happened. When his wife got there and explained, nurses started crying as they listened and told Renee Jerns, “You have us all sobbing with this story.”
“I think he’s just so strong and so stubborn, and he wasn’t going to give up,” his wife said about her husband — who, with his brother, owns Tequila Mockingbird Mexican restaurants in north Ocean City and West Ocean City.
During his recovery, Jerns was unable to eat without vomiting for about two and a half months. Doctors traced the problem to what his wife were a combination of factors, including medication he was prescribed. He still can’t eat certain foods and said anything with sugar has a kind of rotten taste.
Doctors discontinued the medication that was keeping him from eating, and one night he took a bite of a chicken potpie a neighbor had made and, with happy surprise, said, “I can taste it. I can eat it,” his wife said.
She was there at the hospital with her husband every day, but because of pandemic restrictions, Addison wasn’t allowed at the hospital. Doctors had Dale Jerns scheduled for triple bypass surgery, but first, Renee Jerns got permission for her daughter to finally see her father.
“She went around that corner into his room, and they both started sobbing and sat there in a hug for a full 15 minutes,” Renee Jerns said.
After the triple bypass, when Dale Jerns was finally discharged and at home, he suffered an episode that caused him to have blurred vision and to barely be able to pronounce his wife’s name. It was determined to be a bio-electrical problem, and he was hospitalized again and had a combination pacemaker and defibrillator implanted, making him look like an alien, he joked.
“All of this changes you. It absolutely does. For me, it’s family is No. 1 — not work. And to make even the smallest memories together is most important,” Renee Jerns said.
“I’m a faithful person, but I don’t go to church. I don’t practice actively, but I think this strengthened my belief that there is something else in charge, someone else in charge. God is in charge, and when he’s ready for you — and he was not ready for my husband, mainly because we need him,” she said, remembering how they met in 1996, when Dale Jerns was a bartender at Brass Balls and she was visiting Ocean City from Wilmington, with her mother and aunts.
“We made eye contact, and he gave me the biggest smile. He came over to introduce himself, and we exchanged phone numbers. He was living in Ocean City, and I was living in Wilmington. I was a teacher,” she recalled.
The following summer, they started dating.
Unlike many patients who are declared dead, Dale Jerns didn’t see a light or tunnel or visions of heaven, and he said he doesn’t remember anything. Maybe an angel was on his shoulder.
“Or the devil,” he quipped.
“I’ll tell you — if I die, that is how I want to die. No pain, nothing. I don’t even remember saying I felt dizzy. I remember being on the steps of the hot tub and waking up in the hospital,” he said.
“I’m back to work. I do a lot of running around. I go to one restaurant for a couple hours, then to the other one. I get the payroll in, and I get the paperwork in. My mind says I’m 30, but my body says I’m 90,” Dale Jerns said. ““I lost a lot of muscle. The doctor said it will take three years to get it back fully. I’m walking a lot to get my energy level back up, and it gets better each week,” he said.
The experience didn’t make him more spiritual. He’s always believed in God and has the philosophy that he would have died if he were meant to.
He used to feel immortal, he said, but now, “Everything kind of spooks me out — like if my heart rate goes up because, who knows?”
“My balance is a little off. My knees are weak when I’m going up steps, but that has gotten better,” he said.
“He said he feels like he has a new lease on life. He is back to wanting to date me, and of course I’m letting him,” his wife said, laughing.
“We go out to eat all the time. He’s sending flowers to work. He said he thought he was invincible and he would die of old age. I think this made him realize life is limited. He said, ‘I want to be the best husband and the best father I can be,’” his wife said.
The experience has made his daughter want to study medicine and study cardiology.
“My father is like my best friend,” Addison Jerns said. “We do everything together. He’s invested in every sport that I play. He watches every game. He supports me, no matter what. He’s a great dad.”
“Yeah, she wants to be a cardiologist. That’s great. My doctors said she can shadow them. She can learn from them. She’s excited,” Dale Jerns said. “You know, I’d go through it all again if would help her and my wife.”
In January, Renee Jerns had a double mastectomy, and family members took her to the hospital while Addison and other family members stayed with her husband.
“We were both down at the same time. It was like, ‘Whew!’” Dale Jerns said.
Despite beating the odds, he said he doesn’t feel like a miracle.
“No, no,” he said. “What I do like is I have a story. If I ever got bit by a shark, I would have had a story. Now I have a story. It’s a crazy story, but I have a story.”