Businesses in Fenwick Island are voicing opposition to an effort by the Fenwick Island Town Council to change parking requirements for commercial properties in the resort town.
At a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30 of the town’s Ad Hoc Parking Committee, a letter was read that was signed by 27 owners of commercial properties – some involving several businesses – laying out their opposition to the council’s proposal.
The current proposal calls for doubling the number of required parking spots at any new Fenwick Island businesses. The current requirement is 1 spot for every 100 square feet of patron area; the proposed ordinance calls for one spot for every 50 feet of patron area.
The five-page letter lays out 13 points the business owners feel make the council’s proposed ordinance potentially harmful to the business community.
The enumerated objections begin with “The most important reason we are in opposition of the proposed ordinance change is that there is no evidence to support that a parking problem exists in the Town of Fenwick Island.
“Ordinance changes this significant,” the letter continues, “and that impact the entire business community, should be supported by a professional parking study.” Such a study, the business owners say, would determine if a problem exists and make recommendations on how to fix it.
The business owners’ letter also said the ordinance was introduced for first reading without any discussion with the Ad Hoc Parking Committee. According to records of recent town meetings, fewer than five people have raised objections to parking concerns in the commercial district.
“This hardly warrants changes this extreme in the ordinance that negatively impacts the business community of the Town,” the letter stated.
While the town has used the Town of Ocean View and Sussex County as examples when discussing parking ordinance changes, the business owners said in their letter that such comparisons are faulty, largely because even the town of Ocean View’s size, 1,547 acres, dwarfs Fenwick Island’s 217 acres, while the county consists of 700,000 acres.
“A more equitable comparison would be Bethany Beach, where their restaurants, businesses and service stores use the ratio of one parking space per 250 square feet of gross floor area.
Before asking Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger, who chairs the parking committee, to read the letter, Warren’s Station Restaurant owner Scott Mumford, who was a member of the committee but said on Wednesday he was “done” because of frustrations with the process, said “we are simply saying we do not want this ordinance and we do not need this ordinance.”
“I am done with this process,” Mumford said. “It could have been and should have been handled a lot better.”
Magdeburger repeatedly asked Mumford and fellow committee member Kinsley Hazel, whose family owns several commercial properties in Fenwick Island, whether the business owners had come up with an alternative to the proposed ordinance.
“If there is a framework, I would encourage you to bring it,” Magdeburger said. Neither Mumford not Hazel responded.
“If this ordinance passes, the business owners will most likely continue to fight,” Mumford said. “Last time I checked,” he said, “this council already had two lawsuits during this past year or two. I’m not sure what insurance company the town has, but I’m willing to bet that they’ve got to be wondering what is going on in Fenwick. And if I were them, I would be considering dropping Fenwick.”
“I will certainly stay engaged with what’s going on in Fenwick Island,” Mumford continued. “My family and I have been here for a lifetime. But I have no desire to move on from this in any kind of public forum or setting. I’ve kinda had enough,” he said.
“Outside of the town purchasing property for municipal parking, or creating some kind of land, I’m not sure what more the business community can do,” Mumford said.
Mumford cited a comment at the last parking committee meeting by Madgeburger, where she expressed disappointment in the business community’s response, as “the last straw” for him.
“As property owners, we don’t need any more regulation. We’ve been through a lot in the last couple of years,” Mumford said. “We work too hard, and we certainly don’t want anyone or anything impacting our investment,” he added.
Council member and parking committee member Ed Bishop said “as somebody who actually joined this committee thinking that the one-to-50 ratio was too good a deal for the businesses,” he would be willing to compromise on the issue.
“Even Matt’s Fish Camp, who is the poster child for having a parking issue in town…recognized that one to 50 was no good for them. They wouldn’t have any customers,” he said. “Twenty-nine parking spaces wasn’t enough. What’s funny is they secure 24 additional spots, which comes up five short” of the proposed one-to-50 ratio. “And yet, we still have a parking problem in the south side of town.”
Bishop said he has walked every street in the town since joining the committee in April and that although there had been discussion about daytime businesses sharing parking lots with those that do most of their business in the evening, many of those businesses have signs in their parking lots indicating that their lots are for their customers only.
He said the ordinance change regarding parking requirements that passed in 2013 “directly led” to a 200-seat restaurant with 35 employees – Ropewalk, which closed and is now a location of Matt’s Fish Camp -- to be approved by the town with 29 parking spaces.
Bishop said the proposed ordinance, which does not change parking requirements for existing restaurants, would not solve any current parking issues, “but it will prevent another restaurant like that being built somewhere else in town and creating a public nuisance in another part of our town.”
He said he is willing to revisit setback issues “and the other things we’ve talked about” but the parking ratio is “generous.”
Bishop said he feels the town needs to be cognizant of development in the works west of Fenwick island – where 9,000 new homes are in the planning stages – and the impact that development will have on Fenwick Island.
“Those people are going to drive here; they’re not going to walk here,” he said.
When Bishop said he was disappointed that there was no alternate plan before the committee or the council after the parking committee had been in existence for eight months, Hazel said “I think the disappointment is mutual” adding that stipulations in the proposed ordinance preventing parking in setbacks further hamstrings the businesses.
“It’s just not possible; we don’t have the land mass for it,” Hazel said. After Bishop said he would propose to allow parking in side setbacks, Hazel said that would not be enough to solve parking needs under the proposed ordinance.
“The town is willing to compromise,” Magdeburger said, adding that she believes parking in side setbacks, but not rear setbacks, will be up for discussion when the proposed ordinance comes up for a vote. The next town council meeting is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, having been postponed from Dec. 2 due to a water leak in the town hall meeting room.