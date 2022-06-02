The last time he overdosed on fentanyl, he was in a motel, having rented a room after arguing with his girlfriend.
“The drug I had — it was supposed to be heroin. It was the weirdest experience of my life,” said the Millsboro man, now in his 30s and the father of an 8-year-old girl. “I was freaking out. I felt like everyone was aliens. I didn’t know what was going on. I remember struggling to stand up and being pushed down on the bed.
“I slightly remember the paramedics coming into my motel room. I was covered in sweat. I remember smelling this funny smell. It might have been oxygen. In the hospital, I was in and out, in and out, it felt like, for so long. I was trying to tell them at the hospital I wanted to leave. They said they weren’t going to let me leave, that I might commit suicide. I said there were 11 bags in the room. If I wanted to die, I would have done that. But they still held me in the hospital for days,” he said, asking that his real name not be used. For this article, he will be identified as Roy.
“I remember I got some stuff. The next day I went to that motel office to tell them I wanted to stay one more night. They said I only had a few minutes to pay. I ran to my room to get the money, and I thought I’d use one more time, then I would go pay. It seemed like I got a little extra. If you buy a bundle, you get 13 bags. I had gone through a bundle and a half. I dumped out one bag and it was like, ‘That is kind of fat.’ “At the time it was like a blessing, like I got two in one.
“That was last thing I remember. The people who ran the motel, they knocked on the door to get the money for the room. They kicked the door in. They were using Narcan on me. They had it at the motel. They called the paramedics. When I got to the hospital, I was on a Narcan drip in the ER for two days.
“If you are on heroin and they hit you with Narcan, you come back. In a huge percent of cases, you will be fine. It can overpower the heroin. Fentanyl is so strong, if they hit you with Narcan, you will slip back in and nod out and start dying again,” he said, adding that he has been clean for three months currently, but previously had years of sobriety.
Another time, Roy arrived at home and decided to shoot up before going into the house he shares with his girlfriend and daughter.
“I crouched down between my girlfriend’s car and the garage, and I took a shot before I went in the house. I stumbled into the neighbor’s yard somehow and OD’d on fentanyl. It was 10 p.m. My neighbor and his wife were just getting ready to go to sleep, and he happened to look outside and he saw me in the yard and called 911. He knocked on the door and told my girlfriend, and she had Narcan in the house. She took two out and she used both of them, then the paramedics came. It took 45 minutes to resuscitate me,” he said.
When he was a boy, Roy was prescribed Ritalin for attention deficit disorder and later abused the pills. At age 17, he tried cocaine, basking in the initial feeling of happiness, he said, but the euphoria was followed by incredible misery and extreme sadness, then a hunger for that initial high.
“You do whatever you can to get the money to buy it, so you can make that feeling happen again,” he said.
One time, when he was in the ER, he heard there were three other addicts there, all who OD’d that night.
“They told me one of the guys died. Another one lived, and the third one, they said, would never be able to say his name or even tie his own shoes again. That kind of freaked me out. Of course, it scares you. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God. I can’t believe I almost died,’ but you’re not scared enough to stop.
“When I OD’d on fentanyl and the paramedics came, I felt nothing. It’s pretty instantaneous. You can be dead before they remove the needle from your arm. You don’t feel anything. You’re just waiting for a feeling of a high, but it doesn’t come. If you OD on fentanyl, you’ll fall on the floor. Immediately. Your heart slowly stops. I had that happen six times. The last time was the worst. It took them 16 Narcans to bring me back the last time, but it doesn’t really stop you. It scares you,” he said.
During a period of sobriety, he became overly confident, a little cocky, he said, and starting spending time with a crowd he should have stayed away from. He started using heroin again.
A carpenter, Roy said he takes prescription Vivitrol to help lessen the craving for drugs. Vivitrol blocks the receptors in the brain.
“So if you’re taking it and you use, you would use but you wouldn’t feel that euphoric feeling. You wouldn’t get high. You can overdose, but it wouldn’t allow you to feel something good,” he said.
Recovering drug addicts know the intentions of dealers, including those who put fentanyl in drugs including heroin, which comes in powder form or as a tarry substance. Police do, too. Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin has said dealers have no souls. How could they, he said, when stories abound in the drug world about how they laugh it off if they hear someone they sold to died, or was disabled for life?
“Why aren’t we declaring a national emergency?” McLaughlin asked during a series of interviews with the Coastal Point, because drug use, overdoses, problems caused by fentanyl, are plentiful and the results often deadly. Last year in the United States, there were 107,000 deaths related to illegal drugs.
Fentanyl is a powerful, addictive synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent. When it’s used legally, doctors prescribe it for severe pain, especially after surgery, or for chronic pain, in the form of a shot, patch or lozenge.
In the hands of those who make it available illegally, it is often produced in labs and sold as a powder, pill or nasal spray. Some dealers mix it with heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, while 10 milligrams is equal to 0.002898 of a teaspoon. Fentanyl is cheap and doesn’t take as much space to store as other drugs.
“When you’re a dealer and you sell somebody heroin, or another drug, that has fentanyl in it, and that person dies, you’re not only killing him. You’re taking away somebody’s father, somebody’s brother or husband or uncle,” Roy said.
“Fentanyl is not the same as heroin. I feel like that is why it was easier for me to try to give up drugs, because fentanyl doesn’t have the same feeling. Heroin is warm and welcoming and embracing. That’s how it felt, like all your problems are gone, nothing matters. Fentanyl is like it’s cold. It doesn’t give that same nice feeling. It’s totally different. You’re not quite where you want to be. You don’t feel warmth. You don’t have that some rush. With heroin it feels like everything is going to be OK,” he said.
It’s important that parents tell their children about the dangers of drugs, he said.
“When I was a kid, my uncle died when he was like 30 years old. He was an IV meth user. He died from lung cancer from cigarettes. There were people in my life that were addicts from a young age, and that was something I didn’t want to be part of, growing up. Then I heard you can do that and not be like them.
“I’d have the brightest future in the world if I would just stay clean. My step-dad is a very accomplished doctor. He ran all the wellness centers for Perdue, and he still is consulting. My biological father is very wealthy. But I struggle every day to stay clean, although not so much now,” he said, adding that he was unwilling to go to inpatient treatment because he had been there so many times and he felt he wasn’t learning anything new.
“I want to be clean,” he said thoughtfully.
“I bought a boat two years ago. The first year I bought it, we used it all the time … but when winter came I started using, and the next season we didn’t take the boat out except for one time. I want to get back to doing fun things.
“Fentanyl has almost killed me several times. When I was a kid, and up to like 10 years ago, when you went to buy something, you knew what you were buying. Up until 10 years ago, if you bought cocaine, you were getting cocaine. You were getting the drug, not fentanyl. Fentanyl is so cheap, and it is chemical warfare. They’re making money watching Americans die. They are taking some of the best people we have,” he said.
“So many addicts are super-talented, the best artists I ever met, and they are in prison because of drugs. It’s just a shame.”
(Next: Another addict tells his story.)