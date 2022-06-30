Consider this: a little paper packet of sugar contains 300 milligrams. By comparison, only three milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly.
“That means a sugar packet that is filled with fentanyl can take 100 lives. If you filled a shoebox with it, it could take out all of Delaware,” warned Dave Humes of Attack Addiction, a non-profit, all-volunteer organization in Delaware with the mission of raising awareness about addiction, educating, providing information to families of the addicted and supporting those in recovery, while trying to remove the stigma associated with addiction.
Founded by Donald and Jeanne Keister, the parents of Tyler Armstrong Keister, a young Hockessin, Del., resident who died from a drug overdose on Dec. 23, 2012, the organization is often spelled “atTAcK addiction” with Keister’s initials the only letters that are capitalized.
His and others’ stories are on the Attack Addiction Website and they are heart-rending.
“When Tyler was in the eighth grade, he began to experiment with alcohol and pot. For years, he claimed they weren’t the gateway drugs that lead him to the opiates that eventually cost him his life. However, in the last couple of years as he battled addiction, he began to acknowledge that this humble beginning lead to his drug problems. He, at some point, gradually began using prescription pain pills,” it states.
By 2012, he started injecting heroin. Although he had only used drugs for four or five days from early September through Dec. 18, he overdosed on Dec. 20 and died two days before Christmas.
“He was embarrassed by his addiction and his biggest hurt was that he was letting us down,” his father said, as he gave the eulogy at his son’s funeral and shared part of a letter Tyler wrote to his parents.
“I am going to put this in writing because I can’t bear the thought of telling you this in person, there’s just no way I would be able to hold myself together. But I am glad I can finally not have to lie and worry anymore, because for a long time I wanted to die every time I got high because it would be easier than this. You are the two people who helped me the most and I have betrayed you the most, and it just kills me inside. I know I was the one who did it, but it wasn’t really me …I love you both more than I have shown and [I don’t know] if you can believe me or not but it is true, I’m just so sorry I’m not the person you raised me to be, or who you thought I was, or could be,” Tyler wrote.
“These were beautiful words for us to hear as parents,” his father said during the eulogy.
After he died his parents “decided to do something considering all the heroin overdose deaths in the state, so they started Attack Addiction as a support group, to affect change,” Humes told Coastal Point. His son, Greg, also died of a drug overdose, and his story, too, is published on the Attack Addiction Website.
See www.attackaddiction.org for contact information.
“Dealers are flat out evil,” Humes said.
“If you think of the size of a pill, like oxycodone or aspirin, there are only three little tiny bits of fentanyl that have to go into that thing, so the dealers are mixing other things in with it. In many instances, the things are harmless and used to give the pills bulk and size, but other times you don’t know what you are getting. Sometimes they mix heroin. They will also mix in cocaine. Fentanyl is in powder form. It’s a cheaper way to get addicted faster. Kilos of heroin that are confiscated by police during drug busts take up a lot of space and require warehousing. But a shoebox filled with fentanyl can be sent from China, take very little space, and dealers can make a huge profit.
“The whole thing costs $5,000 and they can get a $150,000 profit. There’s a lot less to deal with and it’s less cumbersome.
“People who received a high from heroin or fentanyl are always chasing that high. They really can’t achieve that first high again but they keep chasing it. People with substance abuse want fentanyl to recreate that high,” he said.
“In your brain you have receptors. See them as golf tees, occurring naturally. They are open. They allow you to get oxygen to all your organs. But when you use an opioid, it’s like a golf ball that sits on that tee. It shuts down your respiration and organs. If you shut down that oxygen supply it can put you into a coma. It can cause brain injury and cause you to be on life support or it can kill you because your organs shut down completely,” he explained.
Opioid addiction, Hume said, is the public health crisis of the 21st Century.
Since 2000, more than 1 million people died from overdoses. Nationally, last year 107,000 died from opioids, up from 93,000 the year before, an increase he considers significant.
In Delaware 515 people died in 2021 from opioids and the drug fentanyl was involved, with 82 percent of those deaths. Nationally, fentanyl is involved in 70 percent of those who die of a drug overdose.
Users sometimes get heroin with fentanyl in it, or fentanyl in the shape of pills. Dealers buy pill presses and stamp the pills they make so they look like prescription oxycodone and also put fentanyl in cocaine and marijuana “to get people hooked,” Humes said.
“But you can’t look at these people who get hooked as being stupid. You have to understand, it’s a disease. The first time they use it, it may be a decision on their part, but it happens at a young age. You don’t want to be judged based on the decisions you made at 16 or 17. And, you can become addicted after one use.
“There is a perception of who these people are. We want to change these perceptions. If a wrestler breaks his arm and he is prescribed oxycodone and he gets hooked, and he can’t get prescriptions refilled any longer, all of a sudden he tries to buy them on the street. It gets too expensive. Now he turns to heroin because it is far cheaper than illegal oxycodone you buy on the street. Now from heroin the next progression is fentanyl,” Humes said.
In Mexico today, he said, labs are being built to manufacture fentanyl.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is trying to stop fentanyl from coming into the country. Most of it is made in China and often shipped in 55-barrel drums to Mexico, then cartels mix it with heroin and take it across the border, Humes said.
It’s up to the federal government to stop the import, he said, adding elected officials have “done some things in the past, put laws into place specifically looking to China to say, ‘If you’re shipping this — and laws apply to shippers, UPS, Federal Express, etc. — when they pick up shipments coming out of China, they have to have valid street address, not a vacant lot,’” he said.
Humes believes it’s also up to citizens to make sure “we’re not creating the market for drugs.”
“We have to stop people from starting to begin with. If there is no call for it, people won’t be buying it and becoming addicted,” he said.
The place to begin is with children, who often try drugs because of peer pressure or to be cool, he said.
Youngsters also turn to drugs because they’re depressed and don’t want to tell their parents or see a doctor. They are likely embarrassed to admit depression rather than being thrill seekers or risk takers.
“It’s people who are shy, awkward, who feel they don’t fit in, who have depression issues. They are using this. That’s where it comes from,” said Humes, who has been in recovery 34 years and whose son was 24-when he died of an accidental overdose.
“When Greg started to use, he distanced himself from his brother. He was using heroin and he was ashamed. He distanced himself from other friends. Often, they are ashamed of the use. People who discover they have a loved one who is using might be ashamed. They might think, ‘I must be a bad dad if my son uses.’ We have to change this stigma,” Humes said.
His son’s story, on the Attack Addiction Website, explains Greg Humes experimented with illegal drugs from the time he was in his mid-teens until his early 20s.
“The experimentation escalated, culminating in his heroin use. Drugs take good kids to bad places. In my son’s instance, his substance use disorder led him to prison. Upon his release, he was doing all of the right things in order to reclaim his life. He had been sober for 17 months. The addiction to heroin is very strong. One night he felt the draw to ‘chase the high’ one more time. The decision proved to be fatal. Our advocacy at Attack Addiction keeps the memory of Greg and all of our loved ones alive,” the story states.
“There is much more to accomplish,” Humes told Coastal Point, emphasizing the importance of reaching school children when they are still young and explaining the horrors of addiction.
“We have to change hearts and minds. The rewarding part is, people call and say, ‘You saved my loved one’s life,’” Humes said.
“In my case, Greg saved my life but I couldn’t save his. That’s the irony.”