Last week in Ocean View, two people in the same home overdosed on illegal drugs. So did one other person.
In all three cases, fentanyl was suspected. Fortunately, Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said, all three were resuscitated and taken to the hospital by the Millville Volunteer Fire Company (MVFC). But these incidents are not rare.
Drug use, overdoses and problems caused by fentanyl are plentiful, and the results often deadly to the users and heartbreaking to families, friends and co-workers. Last year in Delaware, there were 107,000 illegal-drug-related deaths.
“Why aren’t we declaring a national emergency?” McLaughlin asked during a series of interviews with Coastal Point.
“I am troubled by the fact that we don’t have a federal response equivalent to the federal response to what we had for COVID, yet how many hundreds of thousands of people do we have to lose? It’s bad, bad stuff. My message is any illegal drugs are bad for the individual. They are bad for the community. They cause nothing but pain,” he said.
MVFC EMS Chief John Watson this week said there had been five calls for drug overdoses during the past month, and that’s the average number, month to month. Statewide, 515 people in Delaware died from drug overdoses last year, a 15 percent increase over the prior year. Delaware is the third in the nation for overdose deaths per capita, McLaughlin said.
Illegal drugs purchased from dealers sometimes contain fentanyl, a powerful, addictive synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent. When it’s used legally, doctors prescribe it for severe pain, especially after surgery, or for chronic pain, in the form of a shot, patch or lozenge.
In the hands of those who make it available illegally, it is often produced in labs and sold as a powder, pill or nasal spray. Some dealers mix it with heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy.
Only a tiny amount is needed to produce a euphoric high, a feeling of contentment and pleasure, but it’s dangerous, as just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal (10 milligrams is equal to 0.002898 of a teaspoon). Fentanyl is also cheap and doesn’t take as much space to store as other drugs.
“Most of the stuff is coming from Philadelphia, Baltimore. Dealers are selling fake oxycodone pills, with fentanyl put in them purposefully, and selling them as prescription oxycodone. Their marketing strategy is: somebody will take a pill even though they might be reluctant to stick a needle in their arm. These pills look like real oxycodone, so they think, ‘It can’t be that bad.’
“The dosage is very controlled. These drugs are here. Absolutely, they are right here in Ocean View. We know that locally in the Ocean View-Millville area, we definitely have an issue with overdoses. These drugs hit the sweet spot in the brain, and it’s like hitting a home run,” McLaughlin said.
“We have a big problem here. Some of it is geographical. Philadelphia, Baltimore, are the big source cities, and we are sandwiched in the middle. The government, at the state level and at the federal level, is still struggling about how to respond to this crisis. We lost over 100,000 people from drug overdoses, and in the last three months of 2021, more than 80 percent of deaths involved fentanyl. These are accidental deaths, not suicides. Maybe a quarter-percent might be considered suicidal,” he said.
Most of the people who get help rely on non-profit and faith-based organizations, he said, calling for more state and federal government assistance.
Delaware Lt. Gov Bethany Hall-Long, a registered nurse, told the Coastal Point that the number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths has “taken a horrific toll on Delawareans and their families.”
“Delaware was one of four states that saw a decline in the rate of overdose deaths during the pandemic, thanks in large part to our state’s bridge clinics and our partnerships with providers and other organizations. But the alarming rise of fentanyl and other synthetic opioid-laced street drugs continues to make Delaware’s overdose rates too high,” she emphasized.
“As chair of the Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium, I see it every day, whether I’m on the streets getting Narcan into hands to save lives or working with our partners to get people into treatment. We continue to raise awareness that “it is OK not to be OK,” and to call the 24/7 Delaware Hope Line to connect Delawareans with treatment and support services: 1-833-9-HOPEDE,” Hall-Long said.
“We are seeing massive shipments of fentanyl coming into our country, and we aren’t getting it all, by any means. We aren’t getting half of it,” McLaughlin said.
“How much is actually out there? Do they store it in a warehouse? The equivalent of two or three grains of salt or sugar is enough to kill somebody, so a teaspoon of fentanyl will go a long way. It’s not politically correct to talk about it, but the vast majority of this stuff is being brought into the country by the Mexican drug cartels, and they absolutely control our border right now. It will keep coming in until we get a handle on that. It’s getting worse. The border is open right now, so they are bringing it in.
“Even at the police level, I am at a loss as to how to combat this,” he said. “We need a strategy at the state level. Unfortunately, the government works slowly, and politics impedes things. The loss, the pain of those who are left behind just overwhelms these families. It is such a struggle. And no good is going to come out it.”