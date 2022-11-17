Conservation groups including the Audubon Society commended the decision on Nov. 10 by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to forego, for now, authorizing a bait harvest of female horseshoe crabs in Delaware Bay. The decision is contrary to the findings of a horseshoe crab committee and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service recommendation that the females are plentiful enough in the bay to take for bait.
It is the female crabs’ eggs that fuel a globally significant stopover habitat for migratory shorebirds in areas like Mispillion Harbor. Last week’s decision aims to avoid worsening conditions for shorebirds, including the threatened red knot, which depends on crab eggs to complete its annual migration from as far south as Tierra del Fuego to the Arctic Circle.
Red knot numbers in Delaware Bay plummeted following the overharvest of horseshoe crabs in the 1990s. They are at historically low levels in 2022, and the horseshoe crab population continues to be precarious.
“We are pleased that the ASMFC took the precautionary approach to managing horseshoe crabs, given their critical connection with the federally threatened red knot and the services they provide to the Delaware Bay ecosystem,” said David Mizrahi, vice president of research and monitoring at New Jersey Audubon. “In the future, the commission should engage all stakeholders in the process of determining management of horseshoe crabs to ensure their long-term persistence.”
“We are grateful that the commission listened to the public and did not authorize a harvest that would put the red knot at even greater risk and further deplete the Delaware Bay ecosystem,” said Ben Levitan, senior attorney for Earthjustice’s Biodiversity Defense Program in New York.
“At a time when Delaware Bay is seeing a continued decline in red knots, a decision to harvest female horseshoe crabs would have permanently undermined recovery efforts and accelerated their path to extinction,” said Christian Hunt, Defenders of Wildlife senior federal lands policy analyst, who has tracked the issue for years. “Red knots depend on horseshoe crab eggs during their long migration. With fewer eggs, there will be fewer birds.”
The harvest proposal that was considered by the commission at last week’s meeting was based upon a computer model that has not been released to the public. While the commissioners approved the computer model, they nonetheless decided not to adopt the model’s recommendation to authorize a female harvest. Earthjustice, New Jersey Audubon, Defenders of Wildlife and other conservation groups rallied their members over a potential Endangered Species Act violation if the proposal had moved forward.