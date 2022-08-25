One of the most complimentary remarks Rick Cordrey has heard, repeatedly, since his father passed away last week, is how fair the longtime senator was.
“I really think that was his legacy. You would have never known he was as politician. He never flaunted it or thought it made him any better than anybody else. He was there to help everybody,” said the oldest son of former state Sen. Richard Cordrey, who died on Sunday, Aug. 21.
“If we called him with any issues we had, if we didn’t understand something or if we needed assistance, he was always there,” Millsboro Mayor Faye Lingo, former longtime town manager of the town, said.
“He was fun to be around. They were good people. The whole family is good people,” Lingo said, adding that a little garden on the east side of Route 24 in Millsboro is named for Cordrey. His sons maintain the garden and sign.
“In 1990, my brother Steve, my wife, Valery, and I decided we would take the plunge and start a landscaping and gardening business. Mom and Dad were very instrumental in giving us a good start. They had a 16-acre field that they donated at no cost to us. As the business grew, their support was always there,” said their son, co-owner of RSC Landscaping in Millsboro.
“It seems silly, but it was a special thing with Mom and Dad, because everybody in Millsboro knew them — knew Dad, anyway, because he lived in Millsboro his whole life — and that was free hotdog weekends at the garden center.
“Mom and Dad were servers of the hotdogs. A lot of people came out for the free hotdogs, but also to be able to sit and chat with Mom and Dad,” Cordrey said, recalling the offering they made in the early 2000s.
Rick Cordrey had a lifelong passion for plants and, when he was a teenager, his father built a small greenhouse for him, using chicken-house windows.
“I would be out there night and day, propagating plants, and that love of plants just stuck,” he said.
Sen. Cordrey was at his sons’ landscaping business every morning.
“He would get his coffee and sit on the bench in front of the garden center and give everybody a hard time. Everybody enjoyed talking to him, and he to them, as well,” his son said.
Five years ago, Cordrey suffered a stroke that affected his vision, but he was in pretty good health until the past two or three weeks when, at 88, “his organs started failing,” his son said. The senator’s wife, Mary Jane, died in 2016.
“A lot of my friends are texting me, saying they remember playing basketball with my dad in the driveway. He had a left-hand hook shot you couldn’t beat.
“He was always supportive. Mom and Dad’s house was the hangout for all the kids. Where kids feel most comfortable, that is where they migrate to. Mom had peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches and Hawaiian Punch, and she fed all the kids. At times, there were over 100 kids there,” he remembered.
A hard worker, Sen. Cordrey would clean out chicken houses in his mid-60s, his late 60s, then take a shower, change into a suit and drive to Dover, where he’d work on legislative business into the evening.
“I couldn’t keep up with him,” his son said.
Cordrey “was just a great guy,” said the Rev. David Archibald, pastor of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Millsboro, where Cordrey worshipped.
He remained a member of the church for many years and always chose the same pew, about halfway in the middle of the sanctuary.
“He was very sincere, and the best thing was that one of the local people in my church told me, if you called him, he’d call you back. He didn’t stand you up or put you off,” Archibald said.
Former state Sen. Tom Sharp said Cordrey’s death “hit me hard.” He recalled meeting him on Nov. 9, 1974, on Return Day.
Sharp was at that time a sheet-metal worker who had been newly elected from New Castle County, and Cordrey was a farmer from Sussex County, and Sharp said he wasn’t sure they’d get along, but they developed a lasting friendship.
“One of the best things that ever came out of my political career was that friendship. I will miss him like I would miss a member of my own family,” Sharp told the Coastal Point.
He laughed, recalling how they’d talk on the phone, enjoy lunch together and listen to country music as they drove.
“George Jones. Merle Haggard. Every once in a while, he’d start to sing along. His singing voice was about as good as mine. Did you ever hear the song that goes, ‘Lord, it’s hard to be humble?’ That’s one of my favorite memories. We were just a couple of guys. We’d go to Harpoon Hanna’s or we’d go to Smitty McGee’s, and we’d have a little lunch and talk about the old times,” Sharp said.
“He liked to joke with me. He’d tell me every time we had a discussion, he’d say, ‘You tell me one person you know from Sussex County who saves up all year to go to New Castle County,’” Sharp said, laughing.
In solemn memory of Cordrey, considered one of the most notable natives of Millsboro, Delaware flags were ordered to fly at half-staff through Sunday, and friends and colleagues remembered him warmly this week.
“I was sad this week to learn of the passing of Sen. Richard Cordrey, a one-of-a-kind leader in the Delaware General Assembly,” Gov. John Carney said.
“Sen. Cordrey … was the ultimate southern Delaware gentleman who was well-liked and respected by Delawareans across our state. He brought a certain grace to his work as a leader in the State Senate and as Finance Secretary for Gov. Minner. His influence on Delaware’s economy — especially his efforts on financial stability — will have a lasting impact on our state,” Carney said.
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons said he respected Cordrey’s work ethic, dedication to Delaware and decades of service to Millsboro and the state.
“His outstanding service is still felt to this day, and I, along with Delawareans across the state, will miss his impact,” Coons said.
State Sen. Dave Sokola, a former colleague, called Cordrey “a giant of the General Assembly by every imaginable standard” and said he served with honor and distinction.
Cordrey was a champion of agriculture in Sussex County and worked to improve the entire state, Sokola said.
When Cordrey suggested capping spending at 98 percent of expected revenue, he created what is now known as “the Rainy Day Fund” to use in emergencies.
Cordrey grew up working with his, and his older brother Jack’s, father in the family business, John A. Cordrey Feed Company. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served at Fort Gordon, Ga., then, with his wife, settled in Millsboro.
A 1951 graduate of Millsboro High School, Cordrey studied at Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington and was a member of the Delaware General Assembly for 26 years, 24 of them in the State Senate, from 1972 until 1996.
In 1970, he had run as the Democratic candidate for state representative in the 41st District, which extended from Rehoboth Beach to Gumboro. He was elected and served in the House of Representatives for two years. In 1972, he challenged the incumbent Republican Sen. Thomas Hickman of Bayard and won by about 60 votes.
He was Senate Majority Leader from 1974 until 1976 and Senate President Pro Tempore from 1976 to 1996. When he retired from that body in 1996, he was the longest-serving president pro tempore in the nation and the longest-serving in Delaware’s history, according to his obituary.
In 2005, Gov. Ruth Ann Minner selected him as her Secretary of Finance, an office he held for the next four years.
Cordrey served under five governors — Russell Peterson, Sherman Tribbitt, Pierre du Pont IV, Michael Castle and Tom Carper.
The viewing for Cordrey will be on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, followed by a service at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. A police procession will travel to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Cemetery for interment. A luncheon will follow at the St. Mark’s Church Hall.