Tara Johnston and her two daughters, along with the family dog and guinea pig, had to escape out the back of their townhome in Bethany Meadows as fire began to consume the structure on May 19. The home, which Johnston and her husband, Jim Fairgrieve, were in the process of buying from her parents, was destroyed, along with nearly all their possessions. Friends have started a GoFundMe page for the family, and donations of clothing and toys are being accepted in boxes at the home.