The unexpected death of Barney, a 10-year-old Maltese, while at a Millsboro grooming shop has prompted the dog’s owner to seek legislation requiring groomers to know CPR and to have a relationship with a nearby veterinarian, but the groomer said she and her employees do know CPR and that she has put an emergency plan in place since the animal died.
John and Claudia Lukasz, who have a home in Millsboro, are also seeking $10,000 in damages and, although they said they hope to avoid court, they said they are prepared to go. Lukasz said she contacted Sussex County Animal Control, asking for an investigation, but was told no negligence was found.
“They gave me the runaround. The law says if you neglect an animal in distress, or that is dying or hurt, it can be a felony and you should address that. They were giving me the runaround, saying you don’t have to do that,” he said.
Lukasz has been talking to lawmakers and said he was told by a state senator “they are working on legislation that will probably go up some time in January, and they said I would be happy with it,” he said. “They said it will be called ‘Barney’s Law.’”
He said he also talked to a Sussex County councilman “to see if there is anything they can do locally to start oversight on grooming.”
“I’m also pushing for certifying groomers. They are self-regulating, and it’s not working,” he said.
But Rose Sabia, owner of Grooming by Rose on John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro, insisted Barney was neither neglected nor ignored.
“He came in and he went back for a bath. When the groomer who works for me stopped blow-drying him, the dog collapsed. I came running. I am certified in CPR. I am, and all my girls are certified. We did chest compressions. We pulled the tongue out and blew into the nose, and we continued this process,” Sabia said.
“I’ve been a groomer for 12 years, and nothing like this has ever happened to me. Twelve years. I have tons of people who would stand up for me. He can’t blame me because he didn’t have an autopsy done, but he’ll give you a piece of his mind when he is going on Facebook and everything. He just blamed it on me. You can’t do that because, unfortunately — and it is so sad and it’s horrible — but dogs do just pass away,” she said.
Lukasz said his dog was in good health, but when he collapsed, he should have been rushed to a veterinarian, and that he urged Sabia to do that.
“She assumed he was dead, but you can’t assume anything. He could just be unconscious. She established a rapport with Millsboro Animal Hospital, just five minutes away, but when she called there, she said they had a dead dog, so the vet there said they weren’t going to look at a dead dog,” he said.
When Lukasz and his wife got to the groomer’s, they took Barney to Peninsula Veterinary Services on Long Neck Road in Millsboro, where, they said, the veterinarian detected a faint heartbeat.
“If he had gotten help sooner, maybe he could have been saved,” Lukasz said.
Later, he forwarded to Coastal Point a letter dated Nov. 2 and signed by the veterinarian, Dr. April Reid, and Chelsea Jackson, practice manager, stating that the veterinarian had asked that the groomer be called “to see what happened and if anything was given to Barney.”
“The owner called the groomer on speakerphone and per Rose (groomer), she stated she did not give Barney anything. The owner asked her why she did not take Barney to a vet like he asked, as it was an emergency, Rose said, ‘I called and they could not take Barney.’ The owner said Peninsula is right here, and Rose said I do not like her so I do not go to her. The owner said, ‘I do not care. He needed to see a vet and you should have taken him when I told you to.’
“In our professional medical opinion, there is always a better chance of survival the faster the patient can be stabilized, and the medical professional has control of the airway, breathing and circulatory systems of the patient,” the letter states.
“This was tragic, and I’m just so sorry it happened,” a tearful Sabia told the Coastal Point this week, insisting she is a careful groomer and did not cause Barney’s death.
“When you work with other people’s animals, you watch them. You’re very careful. I did not hurt this man’s dog. The dog came in. It got a bath. From there it went to get the blow-drying. If a dog is having a heart attack, you have no idea. Maybe a little vein bursts. You don’t know.
“Since this happened, we wrote up a crisis plan. In the crisis plan, it says in case of sick or injured pets, notify the person in charge, stay with the pet, take the pet to the vet, call the pet owner and meet him at the vet. The plan is in place. I even went out and bought a stethoscope,” said Sabia, who owns six dogs herself.
She said the couple had been to her shop previously and that Mrs. Lukasz had said she gave Barney something to calm him because he got nervous, but Claudia Lukasz said that was untrue.
Lukasz she he is heartbroken about losing the dog valued at around $4,000, who traveled with him and his wife, flying to several destinations with his owners. He said he will never forget how he felt when the groomer called and flatly told him his beloved pet was gone.
“It’s like the world stopped. It was absolutely dreadful. It was the worst message I could have ever gotten. ‘Barney’s dead.’ That it. That’s what she said, just ‘Barney’s dead.’ I still remember the exact place I was, the exact thing I was doing,” Lukasz said.
Sabia said it’s true she nervously blurted those words, and that she regrets it.
“I handled it wrong. I never had to handle something like that before, and I handled it wrong. I’m very sorry,” she said, crying.
“Barney was like a child that I never had,” Lukasz said. “He meant the world to us. He traveled. We traveled frequently, and he went with us everywhere. He flew very well. Nobody even knew he was there. He was under our seats. Sometimes the flight attendant would say, ‘Put him in the seat.’ They would ignore the rules because they thought he was so cute. He was so well-behaved. I have pictures with him in all different countries. It’s hard to duplicate that kind of a pet. He’s been everywhere. That means a lot,” Lukasz said.
Barney, who weighed 7 pounds, had visited the seaside Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro and seaport of Barcelona, carried in a little travel bag.
“He was full of character. For his life to be extinguished, it is terrible,” his owner said, recalling a squeaky toy shaped like a yellow hot dog that was Barney’s favorite, and how he retrieved toys that were tossed.
“He loved to run. He loved to walk. Sometimes we would go on three to five-mile walks. He wanted to go everywhere with us,” his owner said.
The couple also has a shih tzu, who, Lukasz said, “has been very depressed since the other dog died.”
“She barely moves. She just lays in her bed all day long.”
Sabia said Barney did not slip off the table and die by being strangled by the loop placed around animal’s necks when they are groomed. She said all animals are tethered in such a way that they can’t fall.
“That did not happen. Absolutely, positively no. I swear on my life. That dog never fell off the table,” she said.
Lukasz said he was shocked to see Barney lying on the floor at the grooming business when he arrived, with other dogs walking around his still body and groomers working “like thing hadn’t even happened.”
Sabia said she lay him in a dog bed near another dog that seemed to be watching over him because it wouldn’t have been right to put him on a countertop or table.
“But there was no sense of urgency, nothing,” Lukasz said.
“He might have died very early, or hours ago, and we never knew it, and they tried to figure out what to do, and the best thing they could come up with was Barney died on his own,” he said.
“No matter what Rose said, Barney was under Rose’s watch, and Rose was less than a mile away from a vet and she decided, it was her choice, to leave Barney on the floor instead of running with Barney to a vet,” Mrs. Lukasz said.
“That was the worst. She is not a vet. When she called us and said he died, we were 20 minutes away and we begged her to take him to a vet. There is no excuse for that.”