The family of 17-year-old Ashley Nicole Nickerson — an Ocean View resident who was critically injured in an accident on June 19 after being ejected through the soft top of the Jeep she was driving to a friend’s graduation party — had an uplifting update on Tuesday this week.
“Great news to share. Ashley is off of the vent and ‘talking.’ It’s more of a light whisper but we will take it! She asked for her parents when they took it off of her. … The nurse talked about getting her in a chair tomorrow and Ashley gave her a thumbs up!” a Facebook update announced.
The family is asking for continued prayers for the recent high school graduate, who enjoys playing Minecraft and loves her cat and Labrador retriever.
Ashley Nicole Nickerson, who has a fondness for hotdogs, macaroni-and-cheese and chocolate chip cookies, and who graduated from Sussex Central High School on June 1, had 9.5 hours of spine and pelvic surgery last week and was in critical condition at Christiana Hospital. Midweek this week, she was coherent, understood she was in the hospital and recognized everyone around her.
The accident was on Saturday, June 19, said her mother, Adrienne Nickerson, who has been the secretary at the Ocean View Police Department since Sept. 14, 2001.
“I don’t know what happened,” Adrienne Nickerson, a Sussex County native, told the Coastal Point during a telephone conversation from the hospital. “It was a one-car accident. There were no witnesses. It sounds like the vehicle went off the road and rolled. As the vehicle rolled, she was ejected through the soft-top roof, and the Jeep continued to roll.”
Nickerson said she found out about her daughter’s accident from a Facebook post written by an emergency-response organization.
“I knew what area she was in. I was scrolling through, and I saw this accident. I knew where she was, and it was long enough that she should have been where she was supposed to be. I saw a post on Facebook, and I freaked out and I started checking into these accidents. It was around 1:40 p.m. I didn’t try to call her, because if it wasn’t her in the accident, and she was driving, I didn’t want her to pick up the phone.
“Since I’m the secretary at the police department, I called one of officers on duty and asked him if he could find out,” she explained, “and he looked at some notes and saw it was the Jeep she was driving. I asked him to find out more. He didn’t get back to me, but a state trooper called me back and told me she was in the accident.
“I had already seen the post, and I knew the person was ejected and that she was critical. The trooper said she was being flown to Christiana, so we immediately went there,” said Nickerson, who rushed to the hospital with Ashley’s father, Brian Nickerson, and her mother, Connie Lawrance.
“I am so grateful for people who came upon the accident after it happened and stopped to stay with her until first-responders arrived, and, of course, for the first-responders for all of their help. They said she was conscious after the accident and that she was talking. They ended up intubating her at the scene and flying her out.
“Once we got here at the hospital, it took forever,” Adrienne Nickerson said. “It took four hours from time of the accident until we knew her status, because they wouldn’t tell us anything in the car ride up there. We tried to call, and they wouldn’t tell us anything. When you get here, they send you from one place to another, and they don’t tell you anything. She was in Trauma ICU behind locked doors.
“But everyone up here has been just wonderful. They are treating Ashley just like she is one of their own,” Nickerson added.
“When we first saw her, she looked good. She has a big gash over her eye. Plastic-surgery people were involved, but she looks like herself. She even smiles sometimes. I have never seen someone with a vent in her mouth smile, but she does,” her mother said.
Early this week, doctors remained unsure how the accident will affect Ashley’s ability to walk, but she is able to move all of her body parts and wiggle her toes. Her lungs were bruised and they collapsed, so she has chest tubes in both lungs. Bleeding on the brain was stabilized early. She suffered broken ribs, a broken shoulder, broken pelvis and seven spine fractures from the neck down.
Nickerson said she was disheartened to see rude comments on the Facebook post updating people on her daughter’s condition, because some readers hinted that Ashley should have been wearing her seatbelt. Nickerson clarified that her daughter was strapped in, as is her habit.
“She is a little girl, so it’s pretty obvious when the Jeep flipped upside down she might have slipped out of the seatbelt. Maybe, by the grace of God, she came out of it,” her mother said, about her 4-foot-11-inch, 105-pound daughter.
“She just graduated No. 8 in her class. We were supposed to leave” on Sunday, June 27, she said, “to go to Universal Studios in Florida with two of her best friends, for a week, for her graduation trip. She is supposed to attend the University of Connecticut this fall. She applied with an undecided major, but she is into history and science. She likes to play Minecraft. She has friends all over the country that she plays that with. She played clarinet in the Sussex Central High band, in the marching band,” said her mother, who has been at the hospital every day and night, sleeping in her daughter’s room, except for a little time at a nearby hotel.
“She looks in your direction when she hears your voice. She is alert when you talk to her. If you ask her, ‘Ashley, are you in pain?’ she can shake her head yes. If you say her name and she’s awake enough, she will look toward you. They have her very sedated, but if she’s a little less sedated and not on as much pain medicine, she responds very well,” said her mother, adding that no one in the family has told Ashley what happened or why she is hospitalized.
Hospital bills are mounting, so the Venmo account @Ashley_Nickerson_Recovery_Fund has been set up to help the family. Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin asked for the community’s support and prayers.
“Adrienne is a valued member of the department, and the entire department is praying for a quick and full recovery,” McLaughlin said.
Ashley can receive posters, cards, photos, stuffed animals and balloons. (No live flowers are permitted.) The address is Christiana Hospital, Ashley Nickerson, Room 2A05, 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19718.
Donations can also be made to the PayPal account @AshlelyNickersonFund or see https:/www.paypal.com/paypalme/AshleyNickersonFund.
Taylor Bank, at all locations, is accepting donations and placing them directly into her account, or people can mail a check to Adrienne Nickerson or Nicholas Harrington, with “Ashley Nickerson” in the memo line, to Ocean View Police Department, Attn: Ashley Nickerson, 201 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970.
Ashley’s mother has been posting updates on the Facebook page Ashley Nickerson Updates at https://www.facebook.com/Ashley-Nickerson-Updates-102031375471849.
“Ashley continues to rest today. They have her medicated and comfortable. Her CT scan yesterday was good,” Adrienne Nickerson wrote on Sunday, June 27.
“Her lungs continue to show signs of improvement. She continues to breathe on her own but with a ventilator. Their goal for this week is to remove the ventilator and transition her to oral medications that won’t be as sedating. Ashley continues to respond to nurses and her family by shaking her head yes or no or squeezing hands. She is following commands by the medical staff like ‘wiggle your toes.’ Keep those prayers coming. They are working. Ashley is a warrior,” she said about her daughter, who will turn 18 on July 31.
“Ashley is very quiet, very shy and she has a huge heart,” her mother told the Coastal Point.
“She’s an animal lover. We have a cat named Nala and black Lab named Luna. She’s a typical teenager. And she is definitely a fighter, that’s for sure.”