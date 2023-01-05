The new federal budget will include funding for a National Fallen Journalists Memorial, according to the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation, based in Northern Virginia. Maryland’s legislators Sen. Ben Cardin and Sen. Chris Van Hollen helped co-sponsor the funding legislation and have led the way in honor of the journalists killed at the Annapolis Capital Gazette newspaper while working in their newsroom in 2018.
The idea of building a permanent memorial to fallen journalists in Washington, D.C., was the brainchild of former Congressman David Dreier, who served as chairman of Tribune Publishing Company. This foundation to fallen news people was launched in June 2019, at the one-year anniversary of the Cap-Gazette massacre The Fallen Journalists Memorial Act was signed in 2020 and last week the Appropriations Bill provided funding for the actual remembrance marker.
Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fishman, John McNamara, Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith all perished when Jarrod Ramos barricaded the exits and shot them with a shotgun. In 2021, Ramos was sentenced to five life terms plus 345 years in prison for his crimes, after jurors rejected his insanity defense.
The 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill included a provision approving the construction of the Fallen Journalists Memorial in “Area 1,” a coveted location adjacent to the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Ben Cardin, the lead Senate sponsor of the Fallen Journalists Memorial Act, stated upon its enactment: “The free media, one of the pillars of our nation, is under attack figuratively and literally across America. Too many, including five innocent souls lost in the shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, gave everything they had in defense of democracy, transparency and freedom.”
“This new memorial will honor the lives of those who died reporting the news and supporting the media on behalf of the American people,” said Cardin. “It will be a steadfast symbol of their sacrifice and the fragility of our democracy. Those who personify the First Amendment rights granted to every citizen have made our nation stronger.”
In response to the passage of the bill, Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation founder and chairman, the former Rep. David Dreier, issued the following statement:
“Thanks to my former colleagues for approving, as part of the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill, the location of the Fallen Journalists Memorial adjacent to the National Mall in Washington, D.C.”
“For the past three years, sponsors Ben Cardin, Grace Napolitano, Tom Cole, Rob Portman and Chris Van Hollen have led this effort. This will allow us to build the memorial at the center of the nation’s capital. It will commemorate our country’s commitment to a free press by honoring journalists who have sacrificed their lives. This memorial will educate and inspire current and future generations to come.”