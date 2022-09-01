Four hundred and fifteen days.
That’s how long the Fairgrieve family was displaced from their Bethany Meadows townhome following a May 2021 fire that destroyed two units next to theirs.
Last month, the family of four — Tara, Jim and daughters Reagan, 9, and Savannah, 7, moved back into their end-unit townhome, which had to be rebuilt due to smoke and water damage from the fire in the other unit.
“Four hundred fifteen days,” Jim Johnston — Tara Fairgrieve’s father — said with a sigh. That’s because Fairgrieve and her family moved into her parents’ Ocean View home for the duration of the rebuild.
Six days. That’s how long after the date of the fire, on May 19, 2021, the Fairgrieves were supposed to officially take possession of the townhome, which her parents had bought when they moved to Delaware from New York some 21 years ago.
July 7, 2022. That’s the date that the home, finally finished after months of delays, became the Fairgrieves’. The next day, they moved into their brand-new home.
The fire is believed to have started when a lit cigarette fell beneath the porch of the unit next to the Fairgrieves’ home.
“We were in Gettysburg when we got the phone call,” Denise Johnston, Tara Fairgrieve’s mother, said. “They called us and said, ‘The condo burned down,’” she said. The couple hurried back home, to find their family in shock and their home and belongings destroyed. “She was hysterical on the phone,” Jim Johnston recalled.
“I was sitting on the couch having lunch,” Tara Fairgrieve said. “And my daughter called me upstairs because she needed help with the Wii,” she said. There, she looked out the window and saw, on the otherwise sunny day, “what looked like fog,” and then saw that it was smoke. When she went downstairs to look closer, she saw that Unit 39 “was on fire.”
She called 911.
“I grabbed the girls, I grabbed the dog, I threw the guinea pig in my purse,” she said, and we ran out of the house. The girls didn’t have any shoes. I didn’t have any shoes.”
“I was crying,” Reagan Fairgrieve said, remembering.
“It’s OK now,” her mother told her. But that day, she agreed, was awful.
“I just watched in agonizing pain” as her home was destroyed, she said.
Tara Fairgrieve said she is “extremely thankful” to her parents for taking her and her family into their home.
“Not only was our world turned upside-down, but theirs was, too,” she said. “They had to open their doors, and they’re just used to being by themselves.”
The family said they are all grateful to the community at large for supporting them immediately after the fire. A GoFundMe account helped raise funds for the family to use for expenses related to the fire. Gift cards for restaurants were donated to help ease part of the burden for the family, who lost most of their belongings due to the smoke and water damage in their home.
When the girls returned to Lord Baltimore Elementary School four days after the fire, Tara Fairgrieve said in a recent interview, they were welcomed with love and support from the staff, as well as other students.
“Can we fast-forward now?” Jim Johnston said after his wife and daughter told the story of that difficult day.
Once they could go back into their home, Jim Fairgrieve said, they saved what little they could.
“Our whole life was in a 10-by-18 storage unit,” he said. “That was what we could save. Everything else was destroyed.”
“I’ll tell you, the community came together,” Denise Johnston said, with someone even dropping off a guinea pig cage on the porch for their smallest family member.
“Lord Baltimore school was unbelievable,” Jim Johnston said.
Someone from another community in Ocean View gave them a $500 gift certificate to Summer Salts restaurant, Tara Fairgrieve said.
The construction of the new home hit a few snags, including a four-to-six-week delay caused by mistakes in ordering supplies — the Fairgrieves’ home has three bedrooms while the neighboring units had two, so different materials had to be ordered, Jim Johnston said.
In the midst of all of the upheaval, Tara Fairgrieve completed nursing school, her mother noted.
“We don’t know how she did it,” Denise Johnston said. “But she did it.”
Tara Fairgrieve said she still has to take her “boards” to be certified, which she said she will focus on, now that she and her family are settled in their home again.
“I can do a lot,” she said, “but trying to study for that…”
“We were amazed that she passed,” with everything that was going on in their lives, her mother said.
While she’s not sure yet what type of nursing she wants to pursue, Tara Fairgrieve said, “I’ve kind of gotten the itch to be a school nurse,” because she would be able to have summers off with her daughters.