Danielle Swallow, coastal hazard specialist from the Delaware Sea Grant program, will present a discussion on emergency preparedness on Thursday, July 21, at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach at 6:30 p.m. An officer from the Bethany Beach Police Department will also be part of the discussion.
Topics to be covered include weather-related risks and ways to develop an individual household emergency preparation plan; File of Life; emergency supply kits; Smart 911 emergency response system; evacuation and sheltering procedures; and tips for keeping pets safe.
The event is open to the public, but seating and parking is limited. Carpooling to the church is recommended. Attendees will receive a copy of the “Homeowner’s Handbook for Preparing for Natural Disasters,” while supplies last.