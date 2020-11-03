Some Sussex County polling places have had long wait times today, while others have had quiet periods. Reports have had the Frankford fire hall having wait times of either 10 minutes or one hour, Bethany Beach voters waiting an hour early this morning and Selbyville voters waiting close to two hours; as well as heavy road traffic in Roxana around the overflow street parking at the fire hall there.
Voters are being urged to be safe and patient as they and their fellow citizens exercise their rights to vote. Voters are being asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Anyone still standing in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed into the polling place, even if they don’t get to the voting booth until after the hour that polls usually close. All absentee ballots and mail-in must be delivered by 8 p.m. to the Department of Elections drop box at 119 N. Race Street, Georgetown, in order to be counted. For more details about the election, including your candidates and assigned polling location, visit ivote.de.gov.