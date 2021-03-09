Each year, more than 4,000 high school students from across the country participate in the VFW Auxiliary’s Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. The contest was begun in 1979 to recognize up-and-coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth.
Students are eligible if they are in Grades 9-12 by the March 31 deadline and are enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the United States, its territories and possessions; or are dependents of U.S. military or civilian personnel in overseas schools. The student must be a U.S. citizen or U.S. national.
Students do not have to be related to a VFW or VFW Auxiliary member to participate, but the student must attend school in the same state as the sponsoring VFW Auxiliary.
Foreign exchange students, students age 20 or older, GED and adult education students, or national winners of previous Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contests are ineligible.
The first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $31,500.
For submissions of two-dimensional art:
- Two-dimensional art must be on canvas or paper.
- Watercolor, pencil, pastel, charcoal, tempera, crayon, acrylic, pen, ink, oil, marker or other media taught may be used.
- Do not frame two-dimensional pieces.
- Submit canvas entries on a stretcher frame or canvas board. Other entries must be matted in white. Do not use color mats. Reinforce the back with heavy paper. Mounted and floating mats may also be used.
- The art should be no smaller than 8 by 10 inches but no larger than 18 by 24 inches, not including mat.
For submissions of three-dimensional art:
- Three-dimensional art can be paper, papier-mâché, pottery, clay, metal work, fabric, etc.
- Pieces should be no larger than 18 inches in any direction.
- Art cannot be more than 5 pounds in weight.
Digital art, photography and jewelry are not accepted.
Students entering the contest can complete the entry form at https://vfwauxiliary.org/wp-content/uploads/2020-2021_VFW-Patriotic-Art-Brochure_Entry-Form-Fillable.pdf and attach it to the back of the entry. They should also submit a typed explanation of the patriotism expressed in the art (250 words or less).
The deadline to submit entries to the local VFW Auxiliary is March 31. Local Auxiliary and district judging will be completed by April 10, with district winners sent to the state level for judging by April 15. Winners on the state level will be submitted to the national VFW Auxiliary headquarters by May 5. Scholarship prizes on the national level range from $500 for sixth through 10th places, $1,500 for fourth or fifth place, $3,500 for third place and $7,500 for second place, to $15,000 for first place.
Details are available online at https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships/young-american-creative-patriotic-art-contest/.