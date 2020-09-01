As many school districts announce fall online learning plans, the YMCA of Delaware will support children and families with Learning Support Centers when the school year begins.
Learning Support Centers are designed to provide academic and social enrichment, as well as physical fitness activities, in a safe environment with small staff-to-child ratios. Participants will receive help logging onto their online learning activities, and there will be dedicated time for school assignments and homework. Wi-Fi will be available, and children should bring their own device and headphones.
“As we begin a new school year, children and families need our support more than ever,” said Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, president and CEO. “Learning environments are changing and our commitment to our community remains strong. As the leading childcare provider in Delaware, we are excited to offer such a needed resource that is designed to help ease the burden for parents while ensuring student success.”
Learning support centers are available for children ages 5 to 12 and will provide full-day care from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Locations currently enrolling serve the Wilmington, Newark, Bear and Middletown areas, with continued plans to add sites throughout the entire state. Interested parents should check the YMCA website frequently as the program expands to more locations.
Registration is now open. To ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate, financial assistance is available to those needing help to cover the costs. Families interested in learning more about enrolling should visit www.ymcade.org /learning-support-centers.
The YMCA of Delaware is the largest licensed childcare provider in the state and serves thousands of children each year in childcare programs including preschool and pre-K, before- and after-school care, and summer camp. They have had months of experience and success in following the state guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, representatives noted.
“The Y has been a leader in Delaware, one of the first and few to provide emergency childcare and summer camp during these uncertain times for families. From March until June, they served almost 200 children weekly in emergency childcare and have provided care to 1,000 children per week in summer camp (June through September).
“The Y is dedicated to following guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure the highest standards for hygiene and safety. Many policies and childcare programs have been modified to ensure safe physical distancing, the use of masks, frequent cleaning and hand washing, and the use of stable groups, where children are with the same small cohort of peers and staff daily.”
For more information about health and safety protocols, visit www.ymcade.org.