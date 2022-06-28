Adison Wright, daughter of Edward and Alesia Wright of Ocean View, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Franklin P. & Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms.
She received one of 15 scholarships given this year to children of Perdue employees and independent contract farmers. Winners were selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement. The $75,000 scholarship program is of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors initiative, focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.
Wright will attend Salisbury University, where she plans to study music education. Ranked 36th in her class, she graduated from Indian River High School in Dagsboro, with a weighted GPA of 4.32.
Wright was captain of the school’s marching band, secretary of the drama club and a member of the National Honor Society.
“I have always wanted to make a difference in the world and to me teaching is one of the most fundamental careers for making a difference,” said Wright. “After I graduate from Salisbury, my goal is to become a high school choir director.”
“My goal is to make the world a better place so, hopefully, future generations can make it even better.”