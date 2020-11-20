The public is being invited to shop online this year at Worcester Preparatory School’s first ever virtual Holiday Bazaar. Shoppers can visit www.worcesterprep.org/bazaar to buy or bid on a selection of unique and custom items now through Dec. 4.
The virtual showcase includes a Peloton Bike+ raffle, ticket and silent auctions, wreaths and greenery sale, WPS Spirit Store and an online vendor marketplace featuring local businesses and artisans.
For more information, email development@worcesterprep.org or call (410) 641-3575.