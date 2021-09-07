On Aug. 27, prior to students’ return for the 2021-2022 school year, Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) faculty and staff participated in CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) training.
Maryland State Police Sgt. Stephen Hallman presented the difficult topic of an active shooter situation, and the ways to increase the chances of surviving such an event, while also protecting students. Also in attendance was Cpl. Eric Lenz, Sgt. Jason Crowe and Lt. Earl Starner of the Maryland State Police’s Berlin, Md., barrack.
The CRASE course is designed and built around the “Avoid, Deny, Defend” strategy developed by Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center in 2004. The course provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues and considerations for conducting drills.
The CRASE course is an instructor-led question-and-answer session geared toward churches, businesses and public organizations.
“In order to provide an educational environment conducive to higher learning, safety has to remain our No. 1 priority,” Head of Upper School Mike Grosso said. “Along with the drills that we practice and the codes that we have in place, this was a wonderful opportunity for us to host the event and be more prepared in case of an emergency.”
To learn more about CRASE training, or to schedule a course for a business, organization or community, contact MSP Sgt. Hallman at (410) 202-9670 or Lt. Starner at (443) 496-0258.
Hallman has earned multiple certifications in the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) program based in San Marcos, Texas. He is a certified instructor for ALERRT’s Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE), as well as a certified trainer for Incident Responses to Terrorist Bombings from New Mexico Tech’s Energetic Materials Research and Testing Center.
