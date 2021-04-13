As part of an ongoing safety initiative and to maintain strong relationships with law enforcement, Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, Md., recently invited Berlin Police Detective Cpl. (and WPS parent) Jessie Collins and Sgt. Chris Larmore of the Worcester County (Md.) Sheriff’s Office to bring their explosive-scenting police dogs to a meet-and-greet for all school levels.
According to WPS representatives, the dogs, Dock and Simon, enjoyed interacting with the students and will actively train on school grounds so they can become familiar with the school facilities.
