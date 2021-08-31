On Aug. 16, the Worcester Preparatory School Class of 2022 hit the ground running in preparation for their college application season this fall. Rising seniors attended a four-day College Application Workshop in the Guerrieri Library, hosted by the WPS Office of College Counseling.
The students worked one-on-one with WPS Director of College Counseling Vickie Garner, writing college applications and essays, practicing interview techniques and refining their college lists.
In addition, guest speakers visited throughout the week to share their expertise with the students, including: Charles Overholt (assistant director of admissions at Salisbury University), Tish Peterson (former admissions officer at Boston University, Georgetown University and George Washington University), Liz Nally (WPS AP English teacher) and Megan Leslie (WPS English teacher).
Founded in 1970, WPS is a private, independent pre-kindergarten through Grade 12 school, located in Berlin, Md. Approximately 500 students attend from Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. For more information about WPS, visit www.worcesterprep.org or call (410) 641-3575.