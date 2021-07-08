Passionate about science, Amy Workman had planned to teach older children — until she got the chance to help the younger spouts grow. Almost three decades later, she’s still teaching first grade at East Millsboro Elementary School, where she recently finished her time as Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021.
Workman said she realized that the little ones arrived with kindergartener’s vocabulary and “left being able to write a paragraph. … It was wonderful to see the extreme amount of growth,” she said. “The foundation has to be strong.”
And she still gets to teach science! Her classes have grown beetles, caterpillar chrysalises and tadpoles — although not so much during COVID-19, as most students studied two days in person and three days at home. For the final month of school, everyone got a third in-person day. One child was so happy to be back, he briefly pulled down his face mask to say, “My teeth can’t stop smiling!” she recalled.
Whether in a pandemic or not, Workman said the biggest challenge of teaching is “meeting the needs of all the students, because never do you get a class that’s all on the same playing field. They don’t all learn the same way,” she said, noting some are visual learners, others auditory learners, etc. “So the biggest challenge is getting them all where they need to be, in the way that they learn best. And, to me, that’s also the fun part. … ‘What makes this kid tick? How can this kid learn best?’”
And what keeps Workman coming back to school each day?
“I think it’s for kids whose teeth can’t stop smiling.”
Workman reminded the public that teachers weren’t working half-time just because each student had a split school schedule.
“They have to remember, when their kids are not here, other kids are; plus, we are planning those three remote days that they’re not here,” which is a lot to juggle, she said.
But on the flip side, when times get tough, “We recognize community support, and we appreciate it, and it makes our job so much easier.”
Workman supports the community in her own time. Over the years, she has been a district graduate, a parent, an educational leader, church thrift-store volunteer and Relay for Life organizer for the American Cancer Society in Delaware.
Education isn’t limited to the “three R’s.” According to her nomination letters, Workman goes above and beyond to serve families in need. When one student’s sibling was dealing with an illness, Workman “reassured our daughter that everything will be okay, comforted her when she would get a little sad, and checked in with us … and asked how we and our youngest daughter were. She genuinely cared.”
“She’s a good human, and a wonderful spirit,” another family wrote. “She truly cares about her students and makes a lasting impression.”
In winning Teacher of the Year, Workman said she wants to be true to herself and make her colleagues proud.
“They made me who I am — the mentors, the administrators that I’ve had, the grade levels that I’ve been fortunate to work with,” and especially her coworkers. “We work so well together. … People stay here at the East Millsboro first grade team for long time.”