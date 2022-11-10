Education and workforce preparation, the availability of childcare for working families and affordable housing have reached a critical tipping point in the region, and SCORE Delaware and the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce this week brought in experts to help businesses try to tackle those issues.
On Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Den at Bear Trap Dunes, the “Establishing Strong Foundations for Tomorrow’s Workforce” program provided a forum for two speakers with expertise in each of those social and economic challenges to present and seek solutions.
Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Chamber, said, “We know you are all working toward these topics of workforce education and finding solutions for your business.”
About 35 people attended the workshop, with five more parents of young children arriving late because of school bus schedules that day, illustrating the very purpose of the “tomorrow’s workforce” event.
“People are playing the shuffle game,” said Weaver, about balancing work-life challenges. “The work is there. These are the three pieces of the puzzle.” She called the Sussex County area a “childcare desert that we live in,” with high costs hitting right after maternity or family leave.
John Franke, who leads the local SCORE chapter, said his SBA-based organization of retired senior executives is available to help. SCORE is focused on growing and sustaining small businesses, and the event underscored the “criticality of the issues we face in education, childcare and affordable housing,” he said.
Stephanie Wilkinson and Greg Hockman of Indian River High School kicked-off the discussion on workforce training and education. She is a work-based learning coordinator managing the CTE program at IRHS, and he is the college and career counselor. Both educators have seen growth of interest in their workforce preparation programs and students are willing to put in the work, they believe.
Lisa Daisey from Juicebox in Bethany Beach had gone to IRHS to speak with students about entrepreneurship, for a “career chat” Hockman had arranged.
“Lisa did an incredible job about running your own business,” said Hockman. “The Career Chat program is like a college visit, but with a real-world career focus and held in smaller groups.”
“Yes, I really work hard with the Indian River students when I speak to Greg’s Career Chat programs,” Daisey said recently. “I tell them to follow their dream and start a business. If a student objects that they don’t have the $75 for incorporating or getting a business license, I tell them, ‘Go out and rake leaves for a day in your neighborhood, and you will have that $75 in-hand to file the paperwork.’”
Daisey noted that her own dream to start a café was based on following her father’s career and lessons in entrepreneurship.
Job shadow programs and other innovations are under way at IRHS, with employers including Wilgus taking on students.
David Wilgus, who attended the workshop, “is one of the employers we are working closely with on scheduling time for students,” said Wilkinson. “There is also dual-enrollment for students at our community colleges to take college-level classes while they are still in high school. So, they are juggling.”
Wilkinson, who was a small-business owner herself, talked about time management.
\“Every student learns more about time management, and it really is a juggling act,” said Wilkinson. “Last year, we had IRHS students who were ranked No. 2 and No. 7 in the class, respectively, and they wanted to go out and get some experience in early childhood education at a learning center.”
“These students were able to plan lessons,” she said, “and they learned that teaching can be hard.”
IRHS offers 11 pathways within the CTE program and students are required to take three consecutive years in the chosen work-based learning pathway.
“By sophomore year, they need to decide on a pathway,” said Wilkinson.
Pathways include computer science, education (teaching certifications), engineering, nursing for a certified nursing assistant career path, marketing and more.
Hockman said, “We have some great CTE pathways, but we have limited choices, with only 11 available. Not every student is in love with their original pathway they selected.”
Wilkinson added with a smile, “Greg and I are both IRHS graduates, and we chose the education pathway.” She noted that “the CNA is one of the most critical pathways right now,” to help meet the nursing and other medical staffing shortage regionally.
“We have partnered with Atlantic General Hospital on the job shadow program with their medical teams,” said Wilkinson. “Students were able to shadow the doctors, and they did five surgical observations on-site. We had them in the ER. We let our IRHS students see what it looks like to be there, in the room, and we need to give them those kinds of experiences.”
The next IRHS Career Fair is Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Hockman noted that last year, the career program drew some 60 employers, who also signed up for career chats and job shadowing programs throughout the school year. “We had a great mix of employers.”
“We want our students to graduate marketable,” Hockman added.
A childcare desert
Madeleine Bayard, a work-based learning coordinator for Rodel, agreed with Weaver that “the workplace and childcare desert is a familiar and growing issue.”
She called for leaders to invest in a statewide childcare reimbursement rate already provided by 16 other states to create more parity for Sussex County parents.
“Maryland already pays for families over the poverty level” to receive childcare credits, she said. Bayard added that “stipends can be offered for childcare. Delaware and its employers offered a $1,000 bonus in 2022 to incentivize workers to stay. We need more stipends.”
Jamie Schneider, board president of the Delaware Association for Education of Young Children, agreed. “The Governor’s Purchase of Care program will help meet the full cost of childcare. We need geographic parity with the other counties.”
Bayard noted in a separate article about Purchase of Care, “Delaware’s Joint Finance Committee has voted to add $20.07 million to Delaware’s Purchase of Care (POC) program in Fiscal Year 2023. These increases will mean continued care for the 12,000 low-income families enrolled in POC and will enable providers to attract and retain teachers, providing stability.”
“Investments in childcare will help support the workforce of tomorrow,” said Bayard. There are presently 12,000 families enrolled in the Purchase of Care (POC) who need cost-of-living funds.
Some of the organizations that may assist parents of young or school-aged children include the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, as well as childcare groups, Sussex County pre-schools with morning or after-school care, early childhood learning centers or “out of home” daycare providers.
Sussex County reimbursement rates for childcare are 40 percent lower than the rest of the state, with the reimbursement rate only covers 30 to 40 percent of the childcare costs for parents, according to Schneider.
“People have to piecemeal together the childcare, and women are leaving the workforce,” Schneider added. “These under-served children are coming to kindergarten without the right skills to succeed.”
Affordable housing
Katie Millard, director of development and advocacy for Habitat for Humanity, brought a message of hope to the SCORE and Chamber event attendees.
“People are trying to make a difference in affordable housing,” she said.
The average home in the region costs $470,000, pricing many families out of the market.
Brandy Nauman, Sussex County community development director joined Millard to talk about the options. The speakers talked about the Workforce Housing Initiative to “offer creative solutions to generated affordable housing opportunities” and “increase diverse housing options.”
The Sussex County Council voted on Oct. 18 to approve those options to help create more affordable housing for Southern Delaware.
The council adopted an ordinance to improve the Sussex County Rental Program (SCRP) and stimulate the market by creating more affordable rental housing.
Direct homebuyer assistance programs are also now available. These assistance levels are based on adjusted median income and provide $10,000 for higher-wage earners, and up to $30,000 in buyer assistance for those who earn less than 65 percent of the AMI. Garage studio apartments or coach-house arrangements are also being permitted under new zoning.
Nauman said the council is modifying the zoning rules to promoted housing affordability in key growth areas of the region. Sussex County also intends to preserve the existing supply of affordable housing and offer emergency assistance on heat or repairs to keep these homes in circulation.
Sussex Habitat for Humanity has also built 167 homes in the county and repaired or preserved more than 400 homes in the area. It also provides financial literacy coaching, which has provided understanding of budgets and home costs to more than 2,000 county residents.
The one-two-three themes of the SCORE and Chamber sponsored workshop were designed to help businesspeople and local officials better understand the interconnection of job training, childcare and housing.