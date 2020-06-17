The Worcester Preparatory School Class of 2020 got three alternative graduation celebrations this year, in lieu of the traditional graduation ceremony.
On May 21, administrators organized a “Senior Drive-Thru” procession where past and present faculty lined the WPS sidewalks cheering on each individual senior as they rode by in their car. On May 22 — the originally scheduled graduation date — senior students were honored in a pre-recorded virtual graduation highlighting all their awards and scholarships.
And finally, on June 12, seniors returned to campus one last time, adorned in classic white gowns and suits, at a private outdoor Diploma Ceremony where they received their WPS diplomas on stage.
During the socially-distant ceremony, Acting Head of School/Head of Upper School Mike Grosso announced the Top Senior Award recipients, including: Valedictorian Kathryn Marini, Salutatorian Damiana Colley and Best All-Round Student Quinn McColgan. The 47 graduates received more than $6.8 million in merit scholarship offers and will attend 37 different colleges and universities in 15 states and the United Kingdom in the fall.
The WPS Class of 2020 “by the numbers”:
• 47 seniors; 27 girls and 20 boys.
• 100 percent of the class was admitted to one or more colleges.
• 73 percent of the class received admission to multiple colleges considered Most Selective (per “Barron’s Guide to Competitive Colleges,” including Boston College, Brown University, Cornell University, Davidson College, Georgetown University, Pomona College, Tulane University, UNC—Chapel Hill, the U.S. Naval Academy, University of Notre Dame, University of Pennsylvania and University of Virginia) or Highly Selective.
• 92 percent of the class received offers of merit or need-based scholarships and financial aid.
• 1 senior, Eli Prushansky of Salisbury, Md., received the full-tuition Banneker/Key Honors Scholarship to the University of Maryland.
• 12 seniors (25 percent) have been invited to Honors programs at one or more college.
• 15 states and the United Kingdom are represented in enrollments.
• 4 seniors will play a college sport — 3 at the Division I level, 1 at the Division III level.
Local Class of 2020 graduates of Worcester Preparatory School, and their planned post-secondary education destinations, include:
• Rylie Carey of Dagsboro, Clemson University;
• Ryan Cronin of Selbyville, University of Tennessee;
• Jacob Lewes of Selbyville, Florida Gulf Coast University;
• Quinn McColgan of Millsboro, Sarah Lawrence College; and
• Kelly Polk of Bethany Beach, High Point University.