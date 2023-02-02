Ava Wilsey is a very well-rounded and accomplished senior at Worcester Prep in Berlin, Md. She hails from Selbyville and above all else wants to serve her country. She plays three sports at the prep school, has won national honors in the arts and maintains a 4.0 grade point average, with her standardized test scores nearly off-the-charts (710 out of 800 on reading and writing).
Wilsey, 17, is waiting to hear from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kingsport, N.Y. If selected by the Naval Academy, Wilsey wants to be a sailor more than anything in the world, she said.
“The Sea Cadets exposed me to military life and that Navy side of military service,” said Wilsey of her high school club experience with the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps. “Sea Cadets is a lot like Junior ROTC. It’s funded by the Navy, and Worcester Prep was part of the Annapolis division. So, we were able to travel to Annapolis and sail on small boats on the Chesapeake and Severn River. One of my classmate’s dads is actually the sailing coach there, and he provided us a chance to sail around the Naval Academy.”
It was love on the water from there, and Wilsey said she has decided at this point to focus on the U.S. Service Academies as her best collegiate track. Wilsey wants to serve her country as an officer candidate.
“The Naval Academy would be a dream come true,” she said. “I am honored to be nominated by our U.S. senators and U.S. representative to all three Service Academies.” U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester nominated Wilsey to the academies. Carper is a former 25-year naval officer and nominated Wilsey to two of the academies.
“I have done three interviews so far with our elected officials, and I think I was able to present myself and my character and desire to serve our country to this delegation,” she said.
Each year, members of the U.S. Congress are charged with nominating top candidates from their home state, helping to ensure the best and brightest are considered for admission to the nation’s leading service academies.
“I am proud to nominate this excellent group of Delaware students to our nation’s service academies,” said Carper. “Service academies have the important responsibility of developing the next generation of leaders who display integrity, intelligence and dedication in all they do. I am wishing these young Delawareans the best of luck as they begin their training in service of others.”
What has not been stated in press releases and public notices of these nominees is that very few are “triple-nominated.” Wilsey has a distinction of now being considered for three of the nation’s top Service Academics. She believes she will learn about her possible acceptance in March.
Wilsey has earned Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships from both the Navy and the Air Force already. An ROTC scholarship can cover either tuition and fees, or room and board, and each comes with money for costs of living and books. The scholarships can be applied to any of the more than 1,000 participating schools.
Wilsey said, “I’ll go to an Academy if I am appointed. It’s really hard work to make these applications, with the rigorous interviews, the physicals and fitness requirement. I really can’t explain how grateful I am to our Congressmen and also so greatly happy that I am finished with this part of the application process.”
Wilsey plays basketball for Worcester Prep and played Delmarva Christian this week as a forward. She is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has been a stand-out athlete throughout high school and even middle school. Wilsey also plays soccer and lacrosse for Worcester Prep’s varsity teams. She is a member of the National Honor Society and National Arts Honor Society, and serves as a student body officer.
In her spare time, Wilsey is a volunteer at local food banks and works with the Chesapeake Housing Mission on housing challenged people in the area.
“I sometimes get a burst of creative energy, and I feel like I need to draw what I am seeing,” she said of her award-winning art, displayed at school and regional art shows. It seems her teenage years and Worcester Prep experience has been one big burst of creative energy.