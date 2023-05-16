Megan Wilson of Millsboro recently graduated from Berry College with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. She was also named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at the college. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,200 students. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest. For more information, visit www.berry.edu.