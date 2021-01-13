The Indian River School District has Wi-Fi hotspot devices available, as part of the Connect Delaware program, for low-income families who have experienced hardships receiving reliable internet access.
Families can arrange for pickup of the devices by contacting their home school. Eligible families must participate in a low-income program to qualify. Qualifying programs include:
- Free/reduced lunch (National School Lunch Program/Head Start)
- Medicaid;
- Public housing;
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP);
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF);
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI);
- Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP); and
- Women, Infants & Children Program (WIC).
Internet hotspots will provide service until Dec. 31, 2021, and families will not be asked to return the devices or continue service after that time. There is a limit of one device per household. Hotspots are available only while supplies last, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit irsd.net/access for additional information.