Local libraries have been offering free public WiFi internet during coronavirus-related closures, and schools have made WiFi available in their parking lots for remote learning, but the Indian River School District's new program will allow low-income families to take home hotspot devices they can use for learning, work or more.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

The Indian River School District has Wi-Fi hotspot devices available, as part of the Connect Delaware program, for low-income families who have experienced hardships receiving reliable internet access.

Families can arrange for pickup of the devices by contacting their home school. Eligible families must participate in a low-income program to qualify. Qualifying programs include:

  • Free/reduced lunch (National School Lunch Program/Head Start)
  • Medicaid;
  • Public housing;
  • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP);
  • Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF);
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI);
  • Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP); and
  • Women, Infants & Children Program (WIC).

Internet hotspots will provide service until Dec. 31, 2021, and families will not be asked to return the devices or continue service after that time. There is a limit of one device per household. Hotspots are available only while supplies last, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit irsd.net/access for additional information.