Weis Markets recently announced a $400 donation to Lord Baltimore Elementary School as part of its first-ever Weis 4 School program. A representative from Weis Markets Store 273 presented the donation to Lord Baltimore Elementary.
In September 2020, Weis Markets invited public, private and religious pre-K through eighth-grade schools to register for the Weis 4 School program. Then, families and school supporters linked their Weis Preferred Shopper cards to the school they intended to support. Afterwards, shoppers generated rewards points for their chosen schools through qualified purchases made with connected Weis Preferred Shopper cards. At the end of the program, each participating school earned a portion of the $500,000 donation based on the number of rewards points generated through the program.
“We are excited to distribute the donations generated through the first year of our Weis 4 School program. These donations reflect the commitment that we share with our customers to the communities where we live and work,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets vice president of advertising and marketing. “We are proud to support local schools through challenging circumstances.”