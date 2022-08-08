As teachers and students are gearing up to go back to school in a few weeks, Warren’s Station Restaurant in Fenwick Island is reaching out to the community to help with school supplies for two local elementary schools, Lord Baltimore and Phillip C. Showell.
Warren’s Station owner Scott Mumford said this week that he and his staff — which has included many alums and teachers from the schools, including both children of Lord Baltimore Elementary School Principal Pamela Webb — are “trying to do whatever we can” to bridge the gap between the funds teachers receive for school supplies and what they need, and to help out families with students attending the two elementary schools.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, Warren’s Station is hosting a dine-and-donate event for the two schools, in which the restaurant will donate a portion of its proceeds from all meals sold between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. that day so that teachers don’t have to pay for so many supplies out of their own pockets, Mumford said.
“We are very fortunate” to have had many teachers from the two schools as employees during their summer breaks, Mumford said — and one alum, Webb’s daughter Mackenzie Webb, is a new fourth-grade teacher at Phillip Showell, having recently graduated from Lebanon Valley College.
In addition, Warren’s is collecting school supplies this month in a drop box at the front of the restaurant. Items that teachers have identified as most-needed include: Ticonderoga brand pencils, Elmer’s glue sticks, Crayola crayons, over-the-ear headphones (not earbuds), safety scissors, colored pencils, pencil boxes, Kleenex tissues, Clorox wipes, sandwich bags, dry-erase markers, Pink Pearl erasers, Crayola markers, composition notebooks and Post-It notes.
For more information, call the restaurant at (302) 539-7156.