A literacy organization is looking to recruit volunteers for its upcoming tutor training session to reach adults with low literacy and English language skills throughout the state. According to Literacy Delaware, improving an adult’s literacy and English language skills has a positive impact on their lives and the lives of their families, as well as on the communities in which they reside.
“The number of adults in Delaware who cannot read at more than a third-grade level and/or who don’t speak English well would fill eight UD football stadiums,” said Cindy Shermeyer, executive director for Literacy Delaware, an organization designed to help adults in need reach their potential by improving their literacy skills.
New tutors help the organization reduce their waiting list of adults ready to work on improving their skills. Anyone can become a tutor; no experience or special skills are required.
“If you’ve ever tied a shoe or helped a child learn their ABCs, you’ve been a teacher,” observed Sussex County Coordinator Dale Ashera-Davis. Since 1983, Literacy Delaware Inc., a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, has been assisting adults to significantly improve their literacy and English language skills, free of charge using trained, volunteer tutors
Recruitment of new volunteer tutors is currently under way. An orientation session will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 1:30 or 6:30 p.m., with tutor training sessions to follow. All training and instruction are currently being conducted online due to the pandemic.
Literacy Delaware provides required training and instructional materials. Volunteers are matched with adult learner(s), individually or in small groups, who need reading, writing or English language instruction. Volunteers meet weekly with client(s) at mutually convenient times and locations, and it can be done virtually, online. Support from staff is always available when needed.
“It is an opportunity to spend dedicated time a couple of times a week to help someone else progress in life. It feels like time well spent,” said a Literacy Delaware volunteer tutor.
Those who are interested in becoming a volunteer tutor can visit www.literacydelaware.org/tutors, email admin@literacydelaware.org or call (302) 658-5624 for more information.