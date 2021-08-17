Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary 7234 recently awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Abby Wilson, a member of the Indian River High School Class of 2021, for her essay “Why do Veterans Join the Veterans of Foreign Wars Organization.” The scholarship was awarded as part of the VFW National Auxiliary annual Patriotic Essay contest, “Voice of Democracy.”
The VFW Voice of Democracy essay program provides high school students an opportunity to express themselves in a democratic- and patriotic-themed essay. Each year, more than 51,000 students in ninth through 12th grades from across the country enter to win their share of more than $1.9 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
The $1,500 award was presented by Post 7234 Auxiliary Scholarship Chair Karen Ware and Post 7234 Auxiliary President Ellen Reilly at the monthly Auxiliary meeting on Aug. 2. Wilson will be attending James Madison University in the fall.
