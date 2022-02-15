According to the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer, the average cost of battling childhood cancer for just one family starts at $833,000, including medical costs and lost parental wages. Northwestern Mutual, through its foundation, is committed to making a difference in the lives of those children and their loved ones, including providing needed financial support, and as part of those efforts, Ocean View resident Madison Vogel has been recognized as one of the company’s 2021 Childhood Cancer Sibling Scholarship recipients.
Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program was created in an effort to ease the financial burden on families affected by childhood cancer by helping to fund school tuition and fees.
This year’s program marks the largest group of scholars to date, with 50 students nationwide receiving a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000). Each recipient has been affected by childhood cancer, either as a survivor or sibling, and has demonstrated strong academic performance.
At the age of 9, Vogel lost her youngest sister, Gabriella, to diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a form of childhood brain cancer. After her passing, Vogel and her family moved to a new state, where she had to adapt to a new school and meet new friends.
“Madison took the challenges thrown her way and became a hard worker, a compassionate volunteer and an excellent student. Madison and her family founded the Get Well Gabby Foundation, which hosts 5Ks, plans events and raises awareness for childhood cancer. Losing a sibling at such a young age has motivated Madison to keep fighting, regardless of how unfortunate things may seem. Madison is currently studying history at the College of William and Mary,” foundation representatives noted.
“My own loss has inspired me to grow into a compassionate volunteer in order to help those suffering from cancer, as well as children in situations similar to mine,” said Madison Vogel. “Although I will never completely recover from the loss of my sister, remembering her struggle pushes me to succeed more and more every day.”
Since 2012, the Northwestern Mutual Childhood Cancer Program has contributed more than $35 million to the cause to find better treatments and cures for childhood cancer, while providing family and patient support and aiding those who struggle with the long-term effects of cancer treatment.