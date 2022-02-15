On Friday, Feb. 18, middle- and high-school students, their parents and educators are being invited to participate in Service Academy Night.
Delaware’s Congressional delegation — U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) — host a yearly free event to connect Delawareans with the nation’s service academies: the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy, the Coast Guard Academy and the Naval Academy, and to learn more about the application process.
The virtual Service Academy Night will take place on Friday, Feb. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m., online at youtube.com/c/SenatorCarper.