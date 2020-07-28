Widener University conferred degrees to more than 1,100 undergraduate and graduate students this year, including Theresa Vial of Millsboro, who graduated with a master’s degree in social work from Widener’s School of Human Service Professions.
The university created a digital hub to celebrate the milestone accomplishments of the 2020 graduates from a safe distance. The graduates are also being invited to participate in a re-scheduled commencement ceremony at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts in May 2021.
The graduates hailed from 33 states, from Pennsylvania to Hawaii, and six different countries, including Iceland, Saudi Arabia and Morocco. The youngest graduate was 20 years old, while the oldest was 67.
Widener University is a private, metropolitan university that connects curricula to social issues through civic engagement. A comprehensive doctorate-granting university, Widener comprises seven schools and colleges that offer liberal arts and sciences, professional and pre-professional curricula leading to associate, baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral degrees. Visit the university website at http://www.widener.edu/ for more information.