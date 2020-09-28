VFW Auxiliary #7234 in Ocean View is offering a number of scholarships and contests for students. They include:
• Patriot's Pen essay, due Oct. 31 (Grades 6-8);
• Voice of Democracy audio essay, due Oct. 31 (Grades 9-12);
• Continuing Education scholarship, due Feb. 15, 2021;
• Creative Patriotic Art contest, due March 31, 2021 (Grades 9-12); and
• Illustrating America contest due March 31, 2021 (Grades K-8).
Information is available through school guidance departments, on the VFW website at www.vfw.org/community or send request to scaux@aol.com.mail.
The Auxiliary will also be sending out information later in the year for a scholarship to be given to an Indian River High School senior.