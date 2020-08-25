At a July 8 meeting, Carol Weber, then-VFW Post 7234 Auxiliary president, awarded a Voice of Democracy scholarship Indian River High School Class of 2020 member Madison Johnson, in the amount of $1,025, in addition to a $1,500 Auxiliary award.
Additionally, the post awarded IRHS Class of 2020 member Emma Kelly $1,500.
Established in 1947, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year more than 51,000 9th- through 12th-grade students from across the country enter to compete for their share of more than $1.9 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
Mason-Dixon VFW Post 7234 is located at 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View.