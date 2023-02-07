The University of Tampa recently honored 2,044 students who were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
Two local students were named to the dean’s list: Kayleigh Goodwin of Ocean View, majoring in finance; and Nicholas Marchetti of Millsboro, majoring in entrepreneurship.
The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa, Fla. The university has about 200 programs of study and serves about 11,000 students from 50 states and most of the world’s countries.