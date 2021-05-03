Ryan Camden Ammenheuser of Ocean View is among the more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 who were set to be celebrated during the university’s 168th Commencement exercises April 29 through May 2.
Ammenheuser, an English and political science major, has been pursuing a bachelor’s degree in the College of Liberal Arts.
“This class of graduates is marked by incredible achievements, character and resilience, and it is a great privilege to celebrate them during Commencement,” said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They have accomplished so much during their years at the university, and the path ahead is bright and filled with endless possibilities.”
Jonathan T.M. Reckford, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity International, was to deliver the Commencement address May 1 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Commencement ceremonies, including those for individual schools and colleges, were to be livestreamed. For additional details and a complete 2021 Commencement schedule, visit the university’s Commencement website.
Commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 are slated for May 6-8. Morning convocation is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 8 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
