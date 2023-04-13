The Indian River School District will host an election for two seats on its board of education on May 9, with seats in District 2 and District 3 up for election this year. The terms of IRSD Board of Education President Rodney M. Layfield and of Leolga T. Wright, the incumbent vice president, are set to expire in 2023. Each seat has a four-year term.
The District 2 race is being contested by three candidates to replace Layfield, who did not file to run for re-election. Wright, a resident of Millsboro, did file to run for reelection to the school board position representing District 3, with no challengers having filed to run against her. She has served on the IRSD board for more than a decade.
Voting in the District 2 race will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Georgetown Middle School at 301 W. Market Street in Georgetown and at Millsboro Middle School at 302 E. State Street in Millsboro.
Ivan Neal of Georgetown has filed to run in District 2, along with former IRSD Board of Education member Leo Darmstadter of Georgetown, who has been vocal at this year’s school board meetings, and Michael R. Bellerose of Millsboro.
With the school board elections less than a month away, the Delaware Voting Rights Coalition is encouraging voters to visit bit.ly/dvrcschoolboardvoterguide and make a plan to vote on Tuesday, May 9.
Laurisa Schutt, executive director of First State Educate said, “Strong public schools mean smart, safe communities for everyone. Whether you have children in school or not, whether children attend independent schools, charter schools, or parochial schools, voting in your school board election is a simple, powerful step that affects our daily lives now, and in the future. Put courageous people in decision making seats who speak up, show up, and act together for teachers and students. “
The League of Women Voters has noted that school board elections are usually decided by only a few hundred votes and turnout is usually fairly modest in these elections.
The Delaware Voting Rights Coalition (DVRC) is also increasing voter education efforts ahead of the 2023 School Board Elections on Tuesday, May 9.
DVRC’s public education campaign includes a print and digital version of the school board voter guide (http://bit.ly/dvrcschoolboardvoterguide), available in both English and Spanish, and downloadable voter information graphics for social media.
The comprehensive voter guide, “How to Vote in Delaware’s School Board Elections,” aims to make it easy for Delaware voters to learn where, when and how to vote this May. It includes links for easy navigation to voter information websites, such as VoteDelaware.org, which is ACLU’s Delaware’s voter education website; VotamosDE.org, the Votamos, We Vote Coalition’s Spanish-language voter education website; and Vote411.org/Delaware, the League of Women Voters’ voter education website.
Those sites feature candidate questionnaires and information on events such as school board candidate forums, allowing voters to learn more about the candidates running in their school districts and their positions on key issues.
“The decisions of all locally elected officials have direct impacts on communities, and school boards are no exception,” said Helen Salita, campaign manager at the ACLU of Delaware. “Schools are the heart of our communities, and children are the future of our country. The state of public education is directly connected to public health, incarceration rates, employment, economic success, and more.”
Jill Itzkowitz of the League of Women Voters added, “Because of the low turnout rate for school board elections, every vote is incredibly powerful. This is why our coalition prioritizes creating tools that allow Delaware voters to make confident and informed decisions.”
This year’s guide also features key information about voter accessibility, an important legislative and voter education priority for DVRC.
“Voters with disabilities have historically voted less often than some other demographic groups due to numerous barriers to voting,” said Joann Kingsley, voting rights advocate with the Disabilities Law Program at Community Legal Aid Society Inc. (CLASI).
“Delaware still has work to do to improve voter accessibility, despite the fact that 1 in 4 adults in Delaware identify as having a disability. We hope that our efforts to raise awareness about the rights and protections in place for voters with disabilities will be a step in the right direction and increase participation of Delaware voters with disabilities.”